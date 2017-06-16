Excellence recognized

Greatness never happens by accident or coincidence — but with conscious effort to work harder, be stronger, smarter, and more dedicated in an effort to manifest the highest and truest expression of oneself.

“It is a chosen life trajectory that is only undertaken when coupled with immense courage and a resolute ambition to succeed,” says Addis Huyler, founder of the Bahamian Icon Awards.

And on Saturday, the icons, the award that recognizes Bahamians who have exemplified the best intentions of the Bahamian spirit — that of excellence and achievement — will be meted out to the newest batch of icons in 15 categories: commerce, education, entertainment, entertainment ensemble, entrepreneurship, finance, fine art, healthcare, humanitarianism, health, journalism, music, sports, rising star and tourism.

Nominees include Tracy Ann Perpall (TAP Vlogs), 3rilogy (Allan Wallace, Jamaal Rolle, and Stehan Legend), 10th Year Seniors (Andrew Bain), Terrance Gilbert (King Khloud) and Timico Sawyer (SawyerBoy) in the People’s Choice category.

Luval Culmer (More 94 FM), Beverly Curry (Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas), Dwight Strachan (Morning Blend), and Juan McCartney (The Nassau Guardian) in Media.

In the Recorded Entertainment Ensemble are four producers. The nominees include Karissma Robinson (Underneath), Kareem Mortimer (Cargo), Henrietta Cartwright (The Stew), and Lavado Stubbs (The Conch Gone).

Nominated in the Live Entertainment Ensemble are four more producers — Philip Burrows, Gea Pierre (Crazy Love 2), Kerel Pinder (The New Rules of Sex and Dating), and Nikolette Elden (It Takes Two).

The Health nominees include Dr. Yasmin Williams Robinson (The Walk-In Clinic), Dr. Adrian Sawyer (Oxford Medical Center), Dr. Beverton Moxey (Bahamas Health and Healing Medical Center), Dr. Cyprian Strachan (Javon Medical Centre), and Dr. Dane Bowe (Bahamas Bone & Joint Centre).

Entertainment nominees include Remardo Russell (Barber, Crazy Love 2), Nina Laing (Tasha, The New Rules of Sex and Dating), Jonico Pratt (Son, You Can Lead a Horse to Water), David Burrows (MacBeth), and Chrystal Bethel (Bahamas Ministry of Tourism).

Myrton King (Sunland Baptist Academy, Grand Bahama), Dr. Coralee Kelly (University of The Bahamas, Northern campus, Grand Bahama), Jason Edwards (St. Augustine’s College), Brenda Bain/Patrice Johnson (Agape Christian School, Abaco) and Ramona Wells, (C.H. Reeves Junior School) are the nominees in the Education category.

Judah The Lion (The Outlaw, Ride On), Wendy Lewis (Ain’t Missin’ It), Bodine (Good Feelings), Dyson Knight and Rik Carey (I Come To Party) and Erica Symonette (My Islands In The Sun) are nominated in the Music category.

The Fine Art nominees include John Cox (Popop Studios International Center For the Visual Arts), Ryan Turnquest (A Whole New World; A Journey to Neverland), James Pinder (Louise McDonald High School, Bimini), Allan Pachino Wallace (Salt Bae), and Rocelle Wilson Knowles (Shell Tunez).

Edison Sumner (Bahamas Chamber of Commerce), Keith Glinton (Sol Petroleum Bahamas), Keshelle Davis (The Training Authority), Lauren Holowesko (The Island House), and Sonia Hamilton (Bahamas Cooperative League) are nominated in the Commerce category.

Youth Development category nominees include William Simmons (Space 2 Create, Eleuthera), Robert Bain (National Dance Academy of The Bahamas), Phyllis Garaway (Yodephy Dance and Modeling Academy), Lamon Stubbs (The Gentlemen’s Club), and Charlie Brown (Exile Media Group).

The Rising Star nominees include Jasper Thomas (DJ Ovadose), Bahamian Trae (Exile Media Group), Supercute (Music), Sabria Thompson (St. Leo University/IRS Program), and Izaak Bastian (Swimming).

Tourism nominees include Marva Munroe (Pelican Bay Resort, Grand Bahama), Stuart Bowe (Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino), Marv Cunningham (Mr. Mix), Lydia Hill (Abaco Vacation Planner, Abaco), and Kerry Fountain (Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board).

Cleophas Adderley will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the fifth Aliv Bahamian Icon Awards that will be held at the Melia Nassau Beach resort, and broadcasted live on Our TV.

Through the awards, Huyler’s goal is to provide an achievable goal that inspires and encourages consistent efforts to achieve excellence and the fostering of goodwill.