Bahamas National Youth Choir to host encore performance

The Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC) is preparing for its yearly international tour and will host a one-night only repeat performance of its 27th Annual Concert Season

The repertoire includes performances from popular Broadway musicals like The Wiz and the award nominated theater classic, “Porgy & Bess”. Patrons will also be mesmerized by classical & spiritual arrangements from a variety of composers — favorites like Dan Forrest, the late Jack Halloran and the Grammy Award winning composer René Clausen. The concert also features an array of popular Bahamian folk songs, and African musical arrangements.

The concert, according to BNYC officials, is not to be missed. They say it is guaranteed to entertain, captivate and thrill the hearts of music lovers and theatrical enthusiasts. It takes place on June 24 in the Parish Hall of St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Lyford Cay. A silent auction takes place before the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Officials encourage patrons to support the youth, who are dedicating their lives and talents to inspire positivity among young people as they represent The Bahamas and its culture in the international arena.

The Bahamas National Youth Choir was established in 1983 and re-established in 1990. Since its inception, hundreds of young people have passed through the choir’s program.

The choir has become known for a repertoire that showcases both the vocal talent and engaging stage presence of its members.

Through the medium of the arts, the choir provides opportunities for self-growth, development and training, as it continues to create responsible and confident citizens while building an enduring national cultural institution.

The choristers comprise of students and young professionals between the ages of 15 and 25.

Cleophas R.E. Adderley, a musician and composer, is the choir’s founder and artistic director.

Under his leadership, the choir has performed in the presence of notable world figures — Queen Elizabeth II; the late Dr. Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa; the Earl and Countess of Wessex; actor Sir Sidney Poitier; as well as the late Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, and BeBe Winans.

The choir is able to tour internationally due to subsidies from the government, the support of patrons of their events, and donations from the corporate community.

The BNYC has given performances in 28 countries on four continents. They have also sung in 25 languages.

The BNYC is the recipient of many awards, including two awards for outstanding work at The Seventh China International Chorus Festival in Wuxi, China; two silver medals at The World Choir Games in Gratz, Austria; two gold and a silver medals at the 2012 World Choir Games, USA; The Silver Jubilee Award of The Bahamas; The Cacique Award (Performing Arts – Bahamas Ministry of Tourism).