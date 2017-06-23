I remember well putting a post up on Facebook sometime back stating the following, “If you could have a million dollars or happiness, which would you choose?” Now as you can imagine, a whole lot of absolutely not so enlightened people answered that question as follows — “I’ll take the million dollars and then I’ll be able to buy myself happiness.” Oh my God what ignorance. You see, like it or not, as the title of today’s article simply and succinctly puts it, you can’t buy happiness — no you can’t, as anyone with an ounce of sense and a small dose of enlightenment would be well aware of.

I mean it should be obvious to anyone, that if money alone could literally buy a person happiness, well then, it stands to reason that literally every rich person would be ecstatically happy and this is just not the case. In fact, I know some extremely rich people who are miserable as hell — yes they are. So this obviously completely refutes the claim by some that money makes people happy.

As further proof that money by itself does not necessarily make a person happy is the fact that many of the people who take their own lives and thus commit suicide in the U.S. are very rich people. So there must have been something missing in their lives for them to take that drastic step of taking their own life. Yes, there’s no doubt about it, you can’t buy happiness — no you can’t.

So the obvious question that I’m sure everyone would like to be answered is this: how does one become happy? The answer is quite simple. To get happiness you need to give happiness to others. In other words, the more people you can assist in becoming happy, the happier you’ll be. Yes indeed, you always get back exactly what you give to others. It’s simply cause and effect in action.

