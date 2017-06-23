Junkanoo groups prepare for summer festival

It’s officially summer and that means Junkanooers are making ready for Junkanoo Summer Festival (JSF).

A signature event of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, JSF is an exhilarating street festival held at Arawak Cay. It is designed to capture the competitiveness and excitement of the largest expression of Bahamian culture four Saturdays in the month of July.

The cultural extravaganza takes place at Arawak Cay July 1, 15, 22 and 29 from 4 p.m. to midnight weekly, and will feature Bahamian dishes from nearly 30 vendors, authentic Bahamian craft and a kiddie corner.

Each week focuses on a different aspect of Junkanoo.

Choreography will be in the spotlight during week one; costumes will be judged in the second week; with the overall competition held on the third week; and the winners of the parade announced during week four.

Valley Boys Vice-Chairman, Stephen “Eggy Boom” Bain said his group is planning a successful title defence.

“We in the Valley Boys take it very seriously, because we are presenting ourselves to locals and visitors alike, and when we present ourselves we do it with pride. We call it Valley pride,” said Bain.

Kendenique Campbell-Moss, Shell Saxons Superstars public relations officer, said her group will deliver something different this year.

“It is everything that we have brought to the boulevard in past years and what we are hoping to bring in the near future, and so it is going to be absolutely fantastic. We have our king and queen that is going to be on the boulevard full of music, dancing and vibration, and it is going to be simply fantastic,” she said.

“All of the groups take Junkanoo Summer Festival extremely seriously because it opens the season for us. It goes into the Independence parades. It’s not just a process of going into the shacks and retrieving what is already there. There are persons that are building for this parade.”

Kendal Major, former chairman of the costume committee for the Roots Junkanoo group, says when it comes to music and costumes, Roots is far above the rest.

“We are going to beat them in the costumes and we are going to beat them in the music. We have the best builders all around. What we try to do is bring the best from the other groups,” he said. “We have an orchestra. It’s not just a Junkanoo band. Our music is really appealing and it makes you want to dance.”

Not to be counted out, “B” category contenders are also getting ready for the rush.

Chris Justilien, Colors Entertainment leader, said the defending “B” group champion is always ready.

“Junkanoo is three major elements — that’s the music, art and the dance. Our group has always been proud of presenting all of those elements in the grandest fashion, and choreography is no doubt going to be awesome,” he said.

“We aim to beat what we have done in the past and we are just looking to beat ourselves. We are our best competition.”

Conquerors for Christ Leader, Pastor Henry Higgins, said his group would pay tribute to religious tourism.

“We have started to go over all the events that religious tourism has put in place since its inception and we are going to be showcasing those things,” he said.

Charity Armbrister, Ministry of Tourism director of events, said people should expect excitement.

“Junkanoo Summer Festival is an exciting event and locals and tourists look forward to it. We know that Junkanoo is the heartbeat of Bahamian culture and we want to make sure that everyone enjoys it,” she said.

Junkanoo Summer Festival is also being held in north and south Andros, Mangrove Cay, Berry Islands, Bimini, Exuma and Harbour Island.

Order of the parade:

B Category —

Fancy Dancers

Body of Christ

Conquerors For Christ

Redland Soldier

Fox Hill Congos

Colors

A Category —

Genesis

Music Makers

One Family

Roots

Saxons

Valley Boys



