Avert your ‘Eyez’ — it’s odd, clumsy and awkward

All Eyez on Me (Rated C)

Cast: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Annie Ilonzeh, Kat Graham

Genre: Biography/ Drama

Dwight’s Rating: 2 Stars

As far as biopics go, this one is “Troublesome”.

If you didn’t get that reference to the 1996 song “Troublesome ’96” by the late rapper Tupac Shakur, no worries. But the title of that track, released on his posthumous “Greatest Hits” album, perfectly sums up the, at most times, jumbled mess that is the new film, “All Eyez on Me” — a movie that so pales in comparison to recent biographies of living or deceased rappers and rap groups, that it shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath.

And that’s most unfortunate. There are very few people today who would dare claim that Tupac Shakur wasn’t an extremely talented individual, to put it mildly. More than a few would proclaim him a gifted genius. Whatever your views of the man, he certainly deserves better than this.

The movie’s title refers to the 1996 album (and a song) of the same name, and the fourth and final one released while he was alive. It was a groundbreaking, first-ever double album in the rap genre.

We’re told the film, released last Friday (June 16) on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday, is “the true and untold story” of the prolific rapper, actor and poet, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. Against all odds, Shakur's raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mindset establish him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his death.

But the film largely and mostly portrays Tupac as a conflicted narcissist, and not in the expected intentional “he was really deep and complex” kind of way, a la biopics “Ray” and “Walk the Line”. One minute, he’s all about making societal differences with his music, and the next, it’s all about the money and the … um … honeys … and the other vanities and material things that Rap has been obsessed with since the 1990s.

Now, perhaps Tupac was really like that. But one gets the feeling “All Eyez on Me” is only by accident trying to get that point across, if that was even the intention at all.

Some recent biopics about Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the late Christopher “Biggie/Biggie Smalls/Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, and pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A, have portrayed their subjects as near-saints who got caught up in a rough, tough world, but who were still good boys deep down. Particularly in the case of Wallace — Biggie in “Notorious” is a sweet, lovable teddy bear, and a victim of cruel circumstances. Not surprisingly, his mother is listed as one of the producers.

You may wonder whether Biggie’s mom also produced “All Eyez on Me”, as once again he appears to be the most levelheaded person in the world when the film explores the infamous Biggie/Tupac friendship-turned-feud. Tupac is the unhinged and irrational one. (Shockingly, Jamal Woolward who played Biggie in 2009’s “Notorious” reprises the role here in “All Eyez on Me”!)

Again, perhaps that’s just who Tupac was, and in that case, the film deserves credit for being honest and not trying to sugarcoat these moments.

That’s fine. But the problems with “All Eyez on Me” have nothing to do with Shakur’s personality or character. It’s the odd, clumsy and awkward way this story plays out on screen. The blame must fall squarely at the feet of the screenwriters Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian, and especially Director Benny Boom.

Bad choices are made right from the start. We begin with Tupac in prison being interviewed by a “journalist” (Hill Harper), who asks questions, forcing “Pac” to flashback to those moments in time.

This is problematic for many, many reasons. We all know he’s going to die, so exactly how will this work? How long can they keep this “interview” up? Will Tupac continue speaking with this journalist as a spirit in the afterlife? Well, like a gunshot out of nowhere in a ‘90s rap video, the interview stops halfway through the movie, as Tupac is released from prison. Well, alrighty then!

Yes, that was annoying, and you’re glad it’s all done. But why start it in the first place? Very bizarre!

Also, these little flashbacks are filled with so many random people. They add little to the story, and they don’t really seem to have been influential to Shakur at all (or at least, not from what we glean in this movie).

For instance, his “friendship” with Jada Pinkett (Kat Graham); they apparently attended the Baltimore School for the Arts together. One gets the feeling that the film is overplaying their relationship in a name-dropping kind of way. It’s the same thing with his relationship (and apparent engagement) with Kidada Jones (Annie Ilonzeh), daughter of legendary producer Quincy Jones. This seems to happen so very quickly, that it’s hard to even care about it.

Too much of the film is preoccupied with the already well-documented, and often violent, rivalry between West Coast-based Death Row Records and East Coast-based Bad Boy Records. So much time is wasted on the shenanigans of the maniacal Death Row CEO Suge Knight (who like cockroaches will probably survive a nuclear holocaust). That time would have been more useful exploring more of Tupac’s motivations and music.

As the film veers into a hip-hop version of “The Godfather”, we get a final deathblow from the director, as gospel music plays loudly while Tupac lays dying in the street — a ridiculously heavy-handed touch that is much more likely to cause eye-rolling than be tear-jerking.

Through all its missteps, though, there is one constant and positive force — actor Demetrius Shipp Jr., who portrays Tupac. Shipp, who apparently was doing all manner of odd jobs before landing this part, bears an uncanny resemblance to the rapper, and does his best with the wonky material. When called on to play an unbalanced madman, Shipp delivers. When he’s asked to be a sensitive poet who quotes Shakespeare, Shipp does so admirably.

When there are performances of Tupac’s songs, Shipp does a great job impersonating the rapper, and is undeniably a dynamic presence on screen. However, the cards he’s been dealt are all messed up and shuffled probably a bit too much.

So, with “All Eyez on Me” we sadly get just reenactments of moments in Shakur’s life. Nothing more, nothing less, and with no unique interpretation or understanding of who the man really was.

We can only hope that in the future a more fitting story about the life of this complex individual is released. Until then, knowing that watching any of his many interviews on YouTube would probably be more insightful than this film, is truly troubling indeed.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter@morningblend969.



