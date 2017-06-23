Historic final showdown

A nine-year company veteran versus a 15-month partner in the competition for the second time, and a seven-month employee are in the running for the Starbucks Bahamas Barista Champion title.

Three people — Lenice Winters, Tariq Cartwright and Shawnell Clarke are preparing for the Friday, June 30 final, after a two-way tie for first place emerged after last week’s eight man semifinals.

Winters and Cartwright tied for first. The judges allowed the second placed Clarke to advance.

It was the first time a tie emerged for first place in the three years of the competition, and the first time three people advanced to the final.

“We decided to let the three persons go through, because they all worked really hard, and then to see a seven-month employee [in Shawnell Clarke] put in that amount of work, and that amount of passion, we thought it would be robbery to not allow her to compete at that level,” said Javan Smith, Starbucks Bahamas market operations coordinator and learning and development specialist.

“This is perhaps the tightest competition we’ve had,” he said.

This year Starbucks turned up the heat on their baristas with a twist to the competition. Instead of the focus on coffee knowledge and competency, as had been the case in the previous two years, with a sprinkling of latte art thrown in for fun last year — this year the competition focused on latte art, perfectly composed drinks and the customer experience.

“The competition has changed, but definitely you can see the coffee knowledge is there, the passion is there, their ability to execute the drinks … of course nerves get in the way, and so in execution they lose points from a technical standpoint, but definitely they’re more engaged and the level of competition just was overwhelming,” said Smith.

The trio had a two-week turnaround period in which to regroup to put their best foot forward again — this time with a view to taking home the ultimate prize — a one-week all-expense paid trip to Mexico.

In the special latte art throwdown competition that will take place in the final, the winner will receive a trophy.

Smith’s advice to them is to take the risk and go for it.

“Persons that took the risk and did the latte art — they were the ones that got to the top. They need to take the risk of latte art, and I’m encouraging them to do so, because when it comes to the technical part of it and the sensory part of it they’re pretty even keel,” he said.

Winters, who took the risk with every beverage she made, went for latte art points, and ended up tied for first and moving on to the final.

She was shocked when she heard her name called.

“I never know I could have done this,” she said.

Winters said she decided to enter the competition, because after nine years with the company she decided to push herself. In the final she plans to just do her.

The interim period, she said, for her will be “practice, practice and more practice”.

Cartwright, who is in his second competition, said he decided to reenter to give himself a chance at winning, because he really didn’t see the value of the opportunity prior to last year.

“I’m coming to win,” he said of next week Friday’s final, that will take place at the Starbucks Harbour Bay location.

Even though he showed some nerves during the semis, he said he would put in the work and take the title this year.

“I’m going to Mexico,” he said. “It’s going to be practice, practice and practice some more.”

Although she was the newbie of the entire field, Clarke exuded calm and confidence throughout. And while she knew she was going up against people who had been in the company for years, and people who had prior experience in the competition, she said she went in telling herself to just do her best, and if she did, that she would do well.

She was still surprised that she made it through to the final and cried when she found out.

“I’m really glad I made it to the final and I will do the same thing I did [in the semis] — be confident, do my best, and hopefully it’s enough to win the competition,” said Clarke.

She knows it will take a lot of practice. Like her competitors, she said the turnaround period for her will be all about practice.

“I’ve actually been up late nights watching videos and practicing latte art, learning all the information and I will continue doing that through the final,” she said.

And just a little inside information on the finalists — Cartwright’s favorite coffee is the Café Verona; his favorite beverage is an iced shaken green tea lemonade with almond and coconut syrup. Clarke’s favorite coffee is the French Roast; the iced white mocha is her favorite beverage. Kenya is Winters’ favorite coffee; her favorite beverage is a cinnamon dolce chai tea latte.

Steven Hepburn, the first winner, was the Starbucks Barista Champion 2015. His prize was a trip to Seattle where he visited the Starbucks Support Center (headquarters) and iconic Starbucks locations such as the first store in Pike Place Market and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room.

Joshua Rolle, the Starbucks Barista Champion 2016, the second person to be crowned barista champion, won a trip to Colombia where he visited a Starbucks farm, the mountains where coffee is grown, engaged in a coffee bean-picking experience, interacted with partners that work at farms, and participated in extensive training and study with persons who work for the Starbucks support centers, which allowed him to gain firsthand information and knowledge.

When Rolle won, he had been a nine-month employee.

Prior to the championship, baristas are put through vigorous training to prepare to compete. Rolle, who will be handing over his crown, has been coaching his peers and preparing them for what to expect.

The Starbucks Barista Championship final takes place on Friday, June 30 at Starbucks Palmdale between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dion Miller, Starbucks operations, encourages people to support their favorite barista, and to partake of the treats, prizes and trinkets to be given away. A deejay will entertain during the festivities.

“It’s going to be a fun atmosphere. Come celebrate and enjoy this time with us and the baristas,” said Miller.

