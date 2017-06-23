Broadway actress and Tony Award nominee with Bahamian roots

Denee Benton was introduced to television audiences in the role of Ruby Carter — the outspoken yet somewhat naïve reality show contestant in the Emmy-nominated Lifetime series, UnREAL. She recently added Tony Award nominee to her credits for her Broadway debut in the titular role of Natasha opposite Josh Groban in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” for Best Actress in a Broadway show. The Orlando, Florida native also has Bahamian heritage.

Benton is the daughter of Derryl and Jackie Benton. Her mother’s father, Eustace Jack Longley, was born and raised in Mangrove Cay, Andros before he relocated to New Providence and then to Florida. She’s related to many of the Longleys on the island and has visited numerous times. In fact, she said her grandfather made it known that he wanted his descendants to know where they came from.

“When my grandfather passed away he kind of made my dad promise that he would make sure we all knew where we came from in The Bahamas, so it definitely holds a really special place in our hearts,” she said.

Benton said her mom grew up visiting “home” every summer. And when she had her children, she said they grew up visiting The Bahamas often as well.

“I remember when I was 10 we went back to visit Andros and there was no Wi-Fi and no cable, and I didn’t appreciate it then, but I want to go back now that I’m older,” said Benton, 25. “But we went back to Nassau often because I was really close to my cousin, Cynthia Edgecombe, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and treated in The Bahamas and Florida, and she would stay with us so I was really close to her and my cousin Ashley who live there still. So I went back to visit them a couple times in high school. We probably went back to The Bahamas once a year when I was growing up. Now I haven’t been back since my 22nd birthday three years ago.”

One of her fondest memories is going back to her “Tita” Georgina Longley’s 100th birthday party. Her “Tita” lived to be 102-years-old.

Benton was disappointed she missed out on the Longley family’s reunion last summer, at which she said every branch of the Longley connection was at. She was booked to go but got a job and had to cancel at the last minute.

But this Tony Award nominee, like someone with true true Bahamian blood in her veins, counts anything with conch in it as one of her favorite foods — conch salad, conch fritters, conch chowder … and she loves pigeon peas and rice which she says she could have all day long. And she’s able to get satisfaction when the craving hits because her mom can cook. Benton was also fond of Goombay Punch soda.

“The Bahamas is one of my favorite places. Because it’s so much like Florida, it really does feel like going home to me, hanging out with my cousins. I remember picking mangoes off of the tree and saying, why would anyone ever leave this place? I think it’s so unique, because I feel like it’s actually held on to its DNA, and you feel like you’re in such a special place when you’re there. I love it there. I hope that when I’m older and more financially established that I could buy a home there.”

Benton says she does not plan on letting go of her Bahamian connection and heritage.





Catching the bug

Benton, the female lead in the most Tony-nominated show of the season with 12 nominations, including Best Musical, grew up loving the performing arts. In elementary and middle school she participated in all of her school plays and choruses, but it wasn’t until her high school years that she decided to really make it a career choice after she learned about acting conservatories and colleges, and that she could study the arts and make a career out of it.

She studied performing arts at Pittsburgh Carnegie Mellon University from which she graduated in 2014. She landed the lead female role in the second national tour of “The Book of Mormon”, even before she graduated from the acting conservatory at Carnegie Mellon.

Television audiences were introduced to her in the Emmy-nominated Lifetime series, UnREAL in 2015. Her one-year contract for “Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” at the Imperial Theatre began in October 2106. She reprised the role she played at Boston’s American Repertory Theater the previous winter. Benton has also starred as Nabulungi in the West End production of “The Book of Mormon” as well as its United States national tour.





Advice to Bahamian teenagers with dreams

Her advice to Bahamian teenagers who may have dreams of one day making it onto a Broadway stage or on the silver screen is to take advantage of all opportunities put before them.

“When we’re young, we all think our communities don’t offer a lot, but I grew up in Florida in a small suburb, and it wasn’t exactly the most glamorous of experiences, but all of my music opportunities in my school and in my community, any acting opportunities at my school [I took advantage of them]. It goes a long way to sort of start training you and opening you up to the world. And then I think if you have the resources, go to a good acting program for your training in your craft, and also the connections to make a career out of it.”

Benton looks up to actresses such as Audra McDonald, Angela Bassett, Sanaa Lathan and Cicely Tyson — black actresses whom she said she felt “kind of shattered the glass ceiling and did everything — stage, screen and TV”. She said they were women that inspired her.

Dead or alive, the actress she imagines doing a scene with is the incredible Cicely Tyson, who at age 90 two years ago was on Broadway; and during the course of her career was loyal to portraying strong, positive images of Black women.

Benton described Tyson as “pretty incredible.”





Tony Award nomination

As for her Tony Award nomination (Bette Midler won for “Hello Dolly!”) it was an honor.

“It felt really special — especially for the role that I'm playing right now. I’m playing a Russian countess. And in the States, systemic racism is still very prevalent and so for us to have opportunities like that to be center stage … being this woman who’s portraying beauty, and light and innocence — for it to be a woman of color doesn’t happen very often, and so for me this role demanded so much. It’s a very challenging role, and then on top of that, the symbolism of having other girls who look like me see that it’s possible for themselves made it really special, because I felt like I was being honored for something that I really poured myself into.

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” is inspired by a 70-page slice of “War and Peace”. Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn’t here … but what about Pierre.

Benton’s character Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancée Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion she is seduced by the dashing, (but already married) Anatole, and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption … and to the renewal of his own soul.

Natasha is a role that demands greatness — vocally, physically and spiritually.

Benton’s contract is for a year, but the show will go for as long as tickets are selling. She hopes for an open-ended run. Bahamians can support this young woman who has strong Bahamian roots in the show that has been described as Broadway’s next hit. It is onstage at the Imperial Theatre in New York City at 249 W. 45th Street.







