Dancers put through their paces at ArtSea

Through ArtSea, professional dancer Courtney Celeste Spears (granddaughter of Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group President Andrea Sweeting), brought a high level of the art to the country of her mother’s birth, with a weekend-long convention dedicated to helping aspiring young dancers cultivate their talent and recognize the potential in pursuing a professional dance career.

Spears’ initiative strives to be the bridge that will connect artists of The Bahamas and the Caribbean to the vast dance world — whether it’s dancing in college to obtain a degree or dancing professionally. ArtSea is an outlet for young, talented artists to learn and grow within their craft. Four genres of dance — ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip hop were addressed.

Renee Robinson, a former principle dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, an idol of Spears, lent her incredible talent to helping Spears stage her first ArtSea convention. Joining Robinson were fellow dancers Gabriel Hyman (modern), who, with Spears, was in his second season with Ailey II; Larissa Gerszke (ballet), who is with Complexions Contemporary Ballet; Courtney Ross, who is with Ron K. Brown’s EVIDENCE: A Dance Company; and Shannen O’Neill (jazz), who is currently on her first voyage as a dancer on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer where she performs Broadway shows.

ArtSea was held June 24-25 at the British Colonial Hilton. The program’s objective was to provide students with the tools to build their self-confidence and give them applicable knowledge in pursuing a professional dance career.