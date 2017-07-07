The Logos Hope, which is known as the world’s largest floating book fair, returns to The Bahamas, this time with three Bahamians — Brandon Kemp, Shawna Sands and Vonette Pierre, among the 400 volunteers on board who have traveled through Asia, Africa and the southern Caribbean over the course of the last year sharing their life-changing stories.

Logos Hope will arrive today at 9 a.m. and will be berthed at the Prince George Wharf through July 26. It will open to the public on Friday, July 14.

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers a selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookbooks, medicine and languages. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy.

The visitor experience deck is also open for the public to explore, from the welcome area with a video introduction and interactive displays to the international café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale.

Shawna Sands, from New Providence, is one of Logos Hope’s volunteers. She first came to the ship in 2014 as part of a three-month, short-term exposure program working in the book fair. Having fallen in love with the ship’s vision, Shawna re-joined in late 2015 for two years.

She first heard about Logos Hope at a conference. Learning about the vision and purpose of the ship sparked a passion in her heart that she couldn’t shake off. Even though it sounded like a wild idea in the beginning, she decided to step out in faith and make the surreal journey a reality.

“Living in this vibrant community has taught me how to see the world outside of my bubble or beyond my personal views to love others despite our differences," said Sands. “It’s a very unique, life-changing experience where you can encounter the world in one place.”

Sands is part of the advanced preparation department, which manages the necessary preparations for new ports. She’s excited to see how the ship will impact the lives of other Bahamians as it did hers. Volunteers come from over 60 nationalities.

Kemp is head of the project coordination team. In this capacity he makes arrangements for the ship’s arrival.

The crew offers a unique example of unity in cultural diversity. Some come with qualifications to fill specific roles such as engineering officers, plumbers, carpenters, bookkeepers, cooks and other professionals; many young people come with no qualifications except a willingness to serve. Although they have different backgrounds the crew members agree on a common goal — serving people through social service projects and good literature.

In addition to sharing knowledge through books, daily they send out teams from their crew to get involved in social work and community development projects.

This is the second visit of the Logos Hope to New Providence. Their last visit was in 2010. During that time they had 20,000 visitors on board and are looking forward to inviting even more people onboard this time around.

MV Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organization registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 160 countries and territories around the world.

MV Logos Hope’s opening hours to the public will be as follows: opening day and Sundays 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; closed on Mondays. Entrance fee is $1 per person; adults 65 and over and children under 12 enter for free, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Upon leaving New Providence the MV Logos Hope will journey to Grand Bahama July 29-August 6.