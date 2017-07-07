Bahari releases fourth independence collection

Bahari has released its fourth independence collection themed, “Celebrate Together” just in time for the country’s 44th anniversary.

The Bahari creative team says it was important for them to produce a more festive aesthetic this year. The 2017 independence collection design features elements of the coat of arms, accented with the opulent details that the brand has become known for over the past four years.

“Regardless of what our nation is going through, economically or politically, the common thread that unites us all is that we’re Bahamian,” said Kyle Williams, Bahari brand manager.

“Our theme this year ‘Celebrate Together’ was chosen to make a statement that no matter what our choices are otherwise, we will celebrate our country together. We will celebrate being Bahamian and all that, that represents — our culture, our history, our values and our people.”

This year’s theme is reinforced by the inclusion of Julien Believe’s single, “242 Forever” — a song that celebrates the spirit of being Bahamian and togetherness.

The brand’s independence collection has become a staple during the independence holidays.

Bahari released its advertising campaign on July 2.

“Independence is an exciting time for us. We love the experience of seeing the pride and eagerness from Bahamians when they come into the store. Their energy is infectious and it continues to be a reminder of how blessed we are as a nation, and how appreciative we are of the immense support over these past four years,” said Williams.

Bahari’s Independence Collection can be had at their Rosetta Street and Bay Street locations in New Providence, and Circle Mall, Freeport.