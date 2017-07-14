Bahamian film to screen on American television station

“Passage”, a Bahamian-made short film will air on ASPiRE, an American television station, this month, on July 18 at 8 p.m. “Passage” will be shown as a part of the “ABFF Independent”, a weekly series that presents the best independent short films and documentaries from emerging African-American artists and filmmakers.

The network was launched June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment company that acts as a catalyst for driving unparalleled results in business for its partners, and fosters socioeconomic empowerment in several communities by making high-quality entertainment available, making products and providing services that answer the demands of ethnically diverse urban communities. ASPiRE is available in over 19 million homes in 22 of the top 25 African-American markets.

“Passage”, a winner at the Bahamian Icon Awards in 2015, is the story of a young woman who is trapped in the hold of a ship and must hide the fact that her adolescent brother is ill to avoid him being thrown off-board. It is the precursor to the recently completed feature film “Cargo”, also a winner of the Bahamian Icon Award in 2017, which is currently enjoying a festival run.

“Passage”, a film with primarily a Bahamian cast and crew, has now been screened in more than 52 countries. In 2015 the Public Media Alliance (PMA) acquired “Passage” for worldwide distribution. The PMA is the largest association of public broadcasters in the world and provides content for public stations for 2.5 billion people in 52 countries. In addition, The National Black Programming Consortium included Passage in its popular series “Afropop”.