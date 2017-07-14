‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is arguably the best of all the films

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rated B)

Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya

Genre: Fantasy/ Science Fiction

Dwight’s Rating: Very, very good



Superhero and comic book movies take note — this is how you do an “origin story”!

(Yeah, I’m talking to you “Wonder Woman”!)

The new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is an energetic, fast-moving (but never rushed), finely-tuned and focused machine that breezes through just over two hours, precisely and accurately delivering on the promises and hype that often come with a summer blockbuster.

This is one of the best launches for a new franchise/series in recent times. And along with this year’s “Logan” — which has established a standard by which films will be measured that lean toward the darker, grislier and more violent side of the genre —“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will likely be the blueprint for the more family-friendly fare.

It is arguably the best of all the Spider-Man films, and without a doubt, in the top tier of the most entertaining of all superhero/comic book movies ever!

We begin where we last saw Spider-Man, whose brief cameo in the decent “Captain America: Civil War” was one of the best parts of that film. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, but is distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Director Jon Watts has helmed an amazing production, with the story by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley; and Goldstein and Daley credited with writing the screenplay along with Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. That’s a pretty big team! But you get a sense that there is a lot riding on this. And it pays off, with every facet of the film on full boil.

So far this summer, I’ve seen films that are anywhere from 15 minutes to an entire hour too long. Not here though. Director Watts has cut the fat, with no extraneous bits. It’s an amazing balance of character development and dialogue along with superb action sequences, replete with surprising twists and turns.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man is a teenager (16-years old, he claims), and so he’s got real teenager issues, including challenges at home, dealing with friends, young love, bullies, school projects, etc. And as with teenagers, we have a fantastic blend of sarcasm, wit, angst, and especially humor.

This is a very funny film. In fact, the cleverness of the script reveals what must now be seen as weaknesses with the low-hanging fruit humor in previous fellow Marvel high-water mark films like the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series and the R-rated “Deadpool”.

Credit also must go to the spectacular casting, which has gifted us with one of the most racially diverse and inclusive casts in a film in recent years. It’s a veritable United Nations. But while it is quite noticeable, it doesn’t seem unnatural or forced.

Every actor seems expertly cast, especially star Tom Holland. The 21-year-old English actor is possibly the best Peter/Spider-Man yet — not as awkward, nervous or jittery as Tobey Maguire’s, or annoying like Andrew Garfield’s. Holland hits the right notes as a curious and nerdy/geeky and slightly rebellious teen.

Also amazing: Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture, in what must be a casting coup; to see whom many regard as the quintessential Batman from rival DC Comics in this Marvel flick is quite something. And as usual, Keaton is superb, eschewing the typical cartoony booming-voice, bad guy nonsense, for a character that is far more authentic, even relatable, and again, realistically humorous.

The rest of the cast excels. Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t been this good as Tony Stark/Iron Man since the original “Iron Man”. A slew of Peter Parker’s “teenage” friends ensure there is never a dull moment; Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend Ned is a great sidekick, and Disney Channel star Zendaya is a scene-stealer and is poised to play a significant role in future editions.

Even those in small roles deliver top-notch performances, like Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. There are countless memorable cameos, too, notably Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, and especially Jennifer Connelly as Karen the Suit Lady and Chris Evans as Captain America.

Treats and surprises for fans and fan-boys abound, yet there’s lots to love for those who’ve never even seen a comic book.

My only concern is this is the third reboot of Spider-Man in just 15 years, following the well-regarded Maguire movies, and the much-less-so Garfield flicks. But is this how things are going to go from now on? Every few years we’ll get a new Spider-Man and we’ll start all over with yet another origin story? Rinse and then repeat? Or will this be more like DC’s Batman or James Bond, with a new actor as the caped-crusader or 007, respectively, every few years. When will it end? Will it ever? Is this a good thing?

For now, let’s not think about that, and bask in the fact that there is something wonderful to be seen in local theaters, with “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, of all movies, proving to be a master class in how to produce a blockbuster action/comedy.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.