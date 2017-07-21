The Sizzla show

Sizzla took no prisoners!

His live rendition of his 2012 hit “Dry Cry” seemed to resonate with his fans at last weekend’s Heineken Live Your Music kickoff concert at the Burns House grounds. However, it was his 2002 and 2003 hit singles “Solid As A Rock”, “Give Me A Try” and “Rise To The Occasion” that sent fans into a frenzy.

And although his performance was short, fans left the Burn’s House venue smiling, because it had been entertaining indeed.

The passionate performer delivered a medley of his classics and gave a sneak peek into some of his more recent works; the Jamaican reggae icon recently teamed up with Miami rapper/producer DJ Khaled for his new album “Grateful”.

Sizzla is known for songs that resonate with the Bahamian people. His mainly positive lyrics advocate faith, compassion for the deprived, upliftment of the youth, and calls for respect for women.

As he delivered song after song fans danced and jumped, waved their hands and sang along. A huge beach ball that was passed around, making its way from the back of the crowed to the front of the stage, made the occasion extra festive for the fans that showed up. What the event lacked in crowd capacity it made up for in high energy.

The Jamaican reggae artist definitely rose to the occasion and executed a spectacular performance.

After his performance, Sizzla was presented two paintings which made up a giant lion’s head, created by Icon Award winners 3rilogy .

Heineken’s latest music platform, Heineken Live Your Music, is built on the collective passion for experiencing music.

During the concert guests were also entertained with music by DJ JMac, DJ Xtra Large and Jimbo & Chronix; live art by Icon Award winners 3riology; and the Heineken spin-to-win wheel, giving guests the chance to win free branded prizes.