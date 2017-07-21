‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is epic

War for the Planet of the Apes (Rated T)

Cast: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn

Genre: Science Fiction/Thriller

Dwight’s Rating: Very, very good



Anyone who doubts the theory of evolution need only watch these apes.

The current “Planet of the Apes” franchise reboot — probably the best ever reboot of a film series — just keeps getting better; this new “War for the Planet of the Apes” is quite possibly the most intuitive and complex movie about highly functioning and evolved anthropomorphic apes EVER!

Yes, in most ways, it’s better than the mind-blowingly spectacular, heretofore-best-of-the-franchise, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” from three years ago, and the refreshing origin story reboot “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011).

And as did those two previous films, it makes the still amazing sci-fi classic, the original “Planet of the Apes” from 1968 — a movie about race and class and the bleak future for a planet Earth obsessed with nuclear war — seem hopelessly quaint and antiquated.

In “War for the Planet of the Apes”, the wonderful Caesar — the movie world’s most reliable action star hero — is back, and he too is better than ever. Sure, he’s not really “real”. And neither are most of the other great characters here. But these are some of the best performances you’ll see until Oscar-bait season later this year.

Andy Serkis as Caesar could teach Tom Cruise and many other stars of this uneven summer blockbuster season a thing or two about how to excel at being both an effective action star and still convey authentic emotion. (And they’d better learn quick, before the film industry “evolves” into all Hollywood celebrities being phased out in favor of computer-generated characters using motion-capture

acting.)

As I said in my 2014 review for “Dawn”: “Caesar is charismatic, dynamic, warm and compassionate. He communicates powerfully through just his eyes. And while he’s a man … err … ape of few words, when he does speak, he’s a commanding presence, with many of the characteristics many of us would like to see in our world leaders.”

This time around, Caesar is speaking a lot more. He’s been to Toastmasters, one can assume, and now uses clear, full sentences (again, more world leaders need to take note!).

Following “Dawn”, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face-to-face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

This film so effectively highlights what’s wrong with most of today’s science fiction releases, particularly many of those based on superhero comic books. While the more comedic, light-hearted ones like the wonderful “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Deadpool” can hit the right notes, the more serious fare often end up over-stuffed and under-developed.

They get lost in an over-reliance on special effects and fighting scenes, most times for no other reason than to settle long-running children’s playground disputes about “who would win in a fight between Hulk and Thing?” After 10 minutes of noise pollution and visual mayhem, the barely battered or bruised characters end up as friends anyway.

Not here! “War for the Planet of the Apes” is the thinking person’s summer blockbuster. Never mind the “war” in the title, there is judicious use of action, so you won’t be watching solely two-and-a-half hours of inane brutality (call “The Avengers” or DC Comics if you want that kind of mess!).

This is more about internal warfare; the fighting that goes on within one’s soul, battling those instincts, those demons inside all of us, apes or humans or whomever, apparently.

It calls on us to do some introspection, some real deep thinking. But it never gets too heavy-handed. As such, we get a film that seems almost too special for the noise of the summer — like it should be released in November around Oscar season!

It’s “Eastwood-esque”, in that it feels very much like one of those classic westerns for which Clint became famous. But also, in its general style — like one of the movies he lovingly crafted as he has “evolved” into Hollywood’s most sensitive director.

This is not Eastwood though. Matt Reeves who also directed “Dawn” is back. Reeves, schooled at the feet of the JJ Abrams (currently at the helm of the latest in both the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchises, and TV’s “Lost”) is set to direct Ben Affleck in the next “The Batman” (Oh dear God! Can he rescue that franchise?). Reeves also co-write the script with Mark Bomback (who had teamed up to write “Dawn” along with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver).

Their amazing story touches on so many powerful issues. Depending on what you’re going through or have been through in life, you’ll likely interpret what’s happening here differently. Probably every single group that’s seen as a minority in their part of the world will feel these apes are telling their story, and are representing them, be it a race or religious group or whatever.

Caesar as a Moses-type figure is very clear. And the motivations of the “villains”, particularly Woody Harrelson’s excellent Colonel are understandable and not entirely unreasonable.

Again Serkis as Caesar deserves some sort of prize or award recognition. I said it after “Dawn”, and it’s even more apparent now, given his extensive body of work, including Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” franchise and 2005’s “King Kong”.

Karin Konoval as wise Orangutan Maurice, and especially Steve Zahn as the scene-stealing newcomer, “Bad Ape” — responsible for some very surprising comic relief — all contribute to the excellence here.

“Dawn” had portrayed most humans in a terrible light. And rightfully so; arguably we have been the most destructive force Earth has ever had to endure.

But “War” takes a slightly different track. This may actually inspire you to hold out hope for humanity, and to the belief that we can do and be better — to each other, to and for the planet, and to those with whom we share this place. It does all this while managing mostly to avoid “preachiness”. Compare this to how we were thinking or told we should be thinking just 50 years ago with the very bleak original “Planet of the Apes”.

How time can change things!

•Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.