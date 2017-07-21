Miss World Bahamas 2017 and contestants raise $5,000 for Cancer Society of The Bahamas

Just when the caterpillar thought her world was ending, she became a butterfly. Under the theme “Metamorphosis” the 2017 Miss World Bahamas pageant season officially kicked off with a charity reception at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas on July 7, at which this year’s nine contestants and the reigning queen, Ashley Hamilton, raised $5,000 for the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

Contestants were challenged to raise money to help defray the costs of the society’s rebuilding effort in Grand Bahama following the destruction of its headquarters by the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

Former Miss Commonwealth Bahamas Lisa Strachan Turnquest — a cancer survivor and active member of the society — described her own battle with cancer and how the society helps her and others deal with the realities of the disease.

Without financial support, the society runs the risk of closure on the island after more than 40 years in operation. Funds were raised during the Miss World Bahamas launch through a raffle which featured gifts donated by the contestants as well as donations from the Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) sponsors. In addition to the $1,400 raised by the contestants through raffle ticket sales, The Island Game Foundation made a donation on behalf of Miss World Bahamas Ashley Hamilton to round off the total figure to $5,000.

Through this year’s theme, MBO — now in its 12th year of existence — is shedding light on its transformational program, as it aims to help the public understand that this is more than just a pageant.

“The pageant is the icing on the cake,” says MBO President Michelle Malcolm. “The actual cake is the journey our contestants take once they enter the competition, a journey that leads them on the road to self-discovery. That is what this is all about. This is truly for them a metamorphosis — a revealing of their true nature and hidden potential that was buried deep within.”

A series of preliminary competitions will be held in the weeks leading up to the finale on July 30 at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The preliminary competitions serve as a means by which scores will be accumulated, coupled with public votes through the Miss Bahamas App to determine the top six semifinalists and eventually the new queen.

The popular Miss Bahamas App is back again. Developers have further enhanced the App to incorporate the Miss Bahamas Fan Club which members join through a subscription model; real time reporting of the public vote tally; synchronization with the Miss Bahamas website and social media platforms, and more interaction with the contestants. While the app is free to download, fan club members will get discounts and special offers from MBO sponsors, five free votes daily as well as exclusive access to voting on the final night of the competition. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

The Miss World Bahamas pageant will also be seen live, not just on Our TV within The Bahamas, but by an international audience of millions through partnerships with Missosology Pageant Portal, CaribVision and ComeSeeTV which will provide live streaming services for the event. Pageant fans that do not have access to any of those networks will also be able to watch the finale live on the new MBO TV Channel on the pageant’s website www.missbahamas.net.

Contestants

(Nine districts/islands are represented in this year’s Miss World Bahamas pageant)

Abaco — Sharonique Russell

Bimini — Tanisha Jones

Cat Island — Rotalya Williams

Exuma — October Johnson

Grand Bahama — Jerell Strachan

Long Island — Geena Thompson

New Providence — Galy Joseph

Paradise Island — Whitney Isaacs

University of The Bahamas — Nyisha Tilus

Preliminary competition

National Costume Competition

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Rooftop at The Pointe

6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. show

Ticket prices vary from $25 - $35 for preliminary events, $75 general, and $125 VIP for the finale. Tickets are available at Airbrush Junkies in the Mall at Marathon and from any contestant.