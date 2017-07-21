Bright lights and raw gems on display

The Bahamian Project’s exhibition: “Bright Lights & Raw Gems” opened to a huge crowd and with overwhelmingly positive feedback that continued to flow in the days afterwards.

The exhibition features a diverse cross-section of portraits of the people of The Bahamas of the portrait collection, which included people from all walks of life in The Bahamas.

“Some of the portraits are of people who are well-known social and cultural icons [Bright Lights]. But the Bahamian Project also includes portraits of unique individuals who, while not as well known, have led lives that define the essence of Bahamian society [Raw Gems]. All of the people selected for inclusion display a beauty that is more than skin deep — people whose characters form the basis of our unique cultural identity,” said Ana-Lisa Wells, artist and project manager.

Hailed as one of the most significant exhibitions, The Bahamian Project’s “Bright Lights & Raw Gems” is at The Central Bank of The Bahamas Art Gallery until Friday, July 28.

It features 52 portraits on display with another 80 on a flat screen monitor. This is the second major exhibition for the Bahamian Project.

The Bahamian Project is creating a permanent collection of photographs to provide recognition, foster cultural awareness and create a record of the people who form the heart and soul of our nation.

“The project has been a beacon of light for Bahamian society. It shows that we must all work together in creating a community of inclusion,” said Central Bank Gallery Director Antonius Roberts.

“Through the Bahamian Project, future generations will have an opportunity to become familiar with the people, throughout our archipelago, who have played an important role in creating a better Bahamas,” said Roberts.

During the exhibition, Founder and Creative Director Duke Wells spoke briefly about Cleophas Adderley, who passed away on July 5 — the day before the event — and whose portrait is part of the exhibition. A moment of silence was observed in honor of Adderley, following which long-time photographer of the Bahamas National Youth Choir, Donald Knowles, shared about their friendship and what it was like to photograph Cleophas Adderley for the Bahamian Project.

The exhibition includes the work a number of notable photographers in The Bahamas — Melissa Alcena, Dante Carrer, Vado Culmer, Chris Day, Demetrius Francis, Guilden Gilbert, Torrell Glinton, Rosemary Hanna, Paul Harding, Nowé Harris-Smith, Ben Jamieson, Donald Knowles, Scharad Lightbourne, Rashad Penn, Alessandro Sarno, Andre Sheppard, Duke Wells, Ana-Lisa Wells, Lyndah Wells and Sofia Whitehead.



