Hitting them hard

Nine years after Star 106.5 FM hit the market, and as it gears up for its 10th anniversary in May 2018, a refreshed Star 106.5 FM Hits was unleashed upon the market to ensure the station remains on the cutting edge and up-to-date with the community’s needs, and strives to satisfy that need.

That rejuvenation in programming meant dropping some of the classics for a refreshed music library, making way for the station to now play more hits from the 80s, 90s and today, and bringing it more in line with their 25 and above demographic.

The refreshed programming has taken the airwaves by storm over the past six weeks.

“From the feedback we’ve received people are loving it. They love the music format and it’s catching on,” said Tony Williams, the station’s programming and production director who also formed Star in 2008 with Buena Wright, Greg Lampkin and Brad Hanna.

As in the previous format, Tony and Greg jumpstart your day from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. co-hosting “Good Mornin’, Dis Mornin’” which has been spiced up with a throwback mix at 7:15 a.m. to get you bouncing and pumped for the day ahead of you.

They’ve also returned to doling out the daily horoscope advice, which goes on right after the mix, and at 9:10 a.m. they get up to speed on what’s trending and entertainment news, before you focus in on your office activities.

“Good Mornin’, Dis Mornin’” replaces “The Morning Express” show which the duo previously hosted.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. “The Fix” is in with Tessa Lightbourne and social media star and comedian Timico “Sawyer Boy” Sawyer, the newest addition to the Star 106.5 Hits lineup.

You are encouraged to hit the ground running with this duo who have a number of different elements to their time slot, including ‘Bahamian word of the day’, where they say, spell and pronounce, and make up sentences and stories that relate to the word. A segment called ‘Scrolling’ involves the duo checking Facebook to see what’s popular and catches their eye and talking about it.

The duo have also included a segment called “The line up” — a five-song mix of awesome songs they select. The songs all stay in one genre of sound and are played back-to-back.

Tessa and Sawyer Boy also incorporate segments where they look at who or what is having the best week ever from week to week, and every Friday they discuss what has been most popular. They also speak to what days are being recognized from day-to-day.

And, of course, the music is again geared towards getting people through their day.

“The Fix” replaces what was formerly “Tessa’s Rendezvous”.

Brad Hanna’s big on “Switching Lanes” between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., during which he strives to expose his listeners to a variety of genres suavely.

During Brad’s time slot, which involves a lot of switching up, from segments he refers to as Souled Out to All Hits Hour, Play Hit or Miss, Soft Rock For the Soul and All Top 10 Hits, he gets a lot into the show.

Souled out features the top current hits, encompassing 30 minutes of the hottest R&B hits between 12:30 and 1 p.m.; an all hits hour from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring pop stars’ new trends, a combination of top pop, rock and urban hits; between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Brad plays hit or miss, during which he gives you a clue and you name the correct title and artist. At 2:30 p.m. he plays a retro mix of top hits from 80s, 90s and 2000; with soft rock for the soul between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; before he closes out the show with a half hour of all top hits to take people through the rest of their work day.

“Switching Lanes” replaced “Mid-Day Café”.

After Brad, the “Hitback” with Carlos Mackey kicks off afternoon talk.

Williams said they refreshed the programming because they felt it was time for a change after nine years.

“We had basically been doing the same things for nine years, so we figured we should jazz things up to remind people that we’re the best, and to keep ourselves on our toes too,” said Williams. “You also have to roll with what the listeners and advertisers are requesting. Hits 106 will always be on the cutting edge and up-to-date with what’s going on in the community, and try to satisfy that need.”

Star 106.5 Hits has been on the air since May 2008 and the refresh took place during the ninth anniversary month.