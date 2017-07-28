‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ — films worth your time and money

It was an interesting weekend of contrasts in theaters. Two hits — an historical action drama, and raunchy comedy — and one giant science-fiction flop.

At least in this instance, the “popular” choices are pretty good ones. So here’s a look at the two biggest openers last week:

Dunkirk (Rated T)

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy

Genre: Historical War Drama

Dwight’s Rating: Very, very good



In each and every one of the 72 years since the end of World War II, there has been from some country somewhere in the world at least one movie and/or television production about that massive global conflict.

In fact, there were movies about the war in the very first year of fighting in 1939, and in every year during the entire period.

That’s not counting the documentaries. That’s just the fictionalized or based-on-a-true-story narrative films.

You’d think that after almost eight decades, we’d run out of WWII material by now. Or that at the very least, most of these flicks would just be clones of each other, rehashing the same old stories with just different characters.

But there are still stories to be told, and exciting new ways to tell even existing stories. For proof, you need only look to the mind-blowingly amazing new film, “Dunkirk”, exploring events surrounding the Battle of Dunkirk in northern France and the shocking evacuation that followed.

Set in May 1940, as Germany had advanced into France, Allied troops find themselves trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission — 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

Now, this is actually not the first film about this interesting moment during the war; there’s a British one of the same name from 1958 and a French one (“Weekend at Dunkirk”) from 1964.

But this one is written and directed by Christopher Nolan — the man some might call a genius, and responsible for the “The Dark Knight Trilogy”, as well as “Inception” and “Interstellar”. He’s known for his mind-bending, deep-thinking, high-concept dramas. And now he’s applying a relatively high-concept approach to an action/war movie.

The story here is told from three different perspectives, examining the air, land and sea battles for Dunkirk. You’ll need to pay attention; this ain’t your typical ‘put-ya-brain-in-neutral-and-go-along-for-the-ride’ summer action picture. It’s not told linearly. And that’s all I’ll say about that! It’s actually quite fun trying to keep track of what’s happening, and figuring out what exactly is going on.

The film literally starts off with a bang, and from then on there is non-stop action. With three stories, there’s three times the action. And with the air, land and sea, we have airplanes shooting at each other, the trapped allied soldiers trying to get off the land alive and to the evacuation vessels out at sea, which are under constant attack from enemy planes, torpedoes and submarines.

There’s rarely a moment’s rest, with a near constant barrage of gunshots, explosions, plane crashes, ships sinking, people being blown to bits. It’s like you’re right there in the middle of the battle.

Heightening this riveting experience is what we see from the almost-entirely male cast. (There are barely any women; only two or three have just a couple of words.) Multi-Oscar-nominated Sir Kenneth Branagh, Oscar-nominated (and a Nolan favorite) Tom Hardy, and Oscar-winner Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) are joined by a slew of young actors, notably Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles of boy-band One Direction fame.

The acting is decent, with Rylance particularly standing out. But what is most striking is how these are bare-bones performances: many of the actors look similar, we only learn a few of their characters’ names, there’s not much dialogue at all. Instead, the actors are basically there to react to the true star here: the battle for Dunkirk — the attack, the fighting, the struggle for survival and to get out of there.

In addition to the visual sensations, “Dunkirk” is an aural feast, with a fantastic score. The music from Hans Zimmer — who has been responsible for some amazing scores over the last two decades, including “Gladiator” and his Oscar-winning work for “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and many of Nolan’s productions — has created musical accompaniment that will be as noticeable to viewers as anything the actors do. In every scene, he seems to strike the right emotive chord, pardon the pun!

With three great 3.5 star movies on three consecutive weekends (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “War for the Planet of the Apes” and now “Dunkirk”), we seem to have been presented with an unusual bounty in what’s typically the mindless and disposable summer season. That they’re exploring well-worn storylines and subjects, and yet have found new and exciting ways to tell their tales, gives quite a bit of hope for the future.

Girls Trip (Rated C)

Cast: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish

Genre: Comedy

Dwight’s Rating: Not bad



This might be one of the summer’s biggest surprises.

I went into the theater with very low expectations for the new comedy, “Girls Trip”, especially after seeing its generic, ridiculous-looking TV commercials, featuring some of the stalest one-liner “jokes” imaginable.

Additionally, it’s not exactly been a good year for adult comedies. Many moviegoers who watched the similar ‘girls’-night-out’-themed “Rough Night” probably felt that title aptly described their viewing experience. Things were even worse with the deplorable Amy Schumer/Goldie Hawn mother-daughter hostage ‘comedy’, “Snatched”. And we’re all praying that Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler’s “The House” remains the worst comedy of the year (it just can’t get worse than that! Please!!) Otherwise, the funniest adult movies in 2017 are the ones that weren’t intending to be comedies at all, like the laughably awful “Fifty Shades Darker”.

So again, I wasn’t expecting much from what looked like yet another female version of “The Hangover”.

In the film, we learn that best friends Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

I have to say, things started out on a sour note. In addition to some clichéd comedy tropes, including overused character archetypes — the wild, oversexed friend who’s never really grown-up, the overly conservative one who’s well on the path to old maidhood — we also had to endure a most oppressive score. We are bombarded with the kind of annoying background music that filmmakers seem to think enhances a comedic experience. It’s the equivalent of a recorded laugh track in a TV sitcom.

Thankfully, it’s not long before things pick up remarkably. Director Malcolm D. Lee (“Undercover Brother”, “The Best Man”) quickly steers the comedy (written by Tracy Oliver along with Kenya Barris, the mastermind — creator, writer and producer — behind one of TV’s best sitcoms, “Black-ish”) down a consistently funny and fast-paced path.

The irritants, like that score, are all either eliminated or so greatly reduced that they are no longer noticeable. And even the character, Dina — who grated on my nerves in the film’s first few minutes — becomes one of the best parts of the movie, and possibly the most likable character. With it, Tiffany Haddish (TV’s “The Carmichael Show”) has found her breakout role, with an endearing and possibly star-making performance.

The other ladies — all already big stars — are pretty decent as well, displaying real chemistry. After 21-years with “Set It Off”, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith are back together, and really seem like old friends.

The wonderful Regina Hall — one of the most underrated actresses around, who does well in any genre — lights up the screen. Just a few years ago, she would have been the one playing the scene-stealing Dina. But it’s been great to see her mature to become a believable and sophisticated anchor of this group.

Where the film loses some points is that it’s not quite groundbreaking in its theme or execution. It is almost exactly an … umm … ‘urban’ version of “Bridesmaids”, shockingly similar to what many have seen as THE original female answer to “The Hangover”.

Nevertheless, “Girls Trip” — which is probably a play on words as well — does achieve what was more than likely its primary task — to simply be very funny. That is serves as a fabulous commercial for the city of New Orleans — highlighting some of the deficiencies in some other tourist destinations (ahem!!) — is a very pleasant surprise as well.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.