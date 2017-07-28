Hands For Hunger prepares to host 9th Paradise Plates charity event

One of New Providence’s most highly anticipated charity events, Paradise Plates, a night of culinary compassion hosted by Hands For Hunger, will return for its ninth year.

The charitable event draws hundreds of foodies and supporters of good causes alike for a memorable evening, as Hands For Hunger and its culinary partners take guests’ taste buds on a tour of the rich and diverse culinary and mixology scene with delicious sample dishes and beverages, while enjoying live entertainment, music and more – all for a great cause.

Paradise Plates 2017, scheduled for September 30 at 7 p.m. at the Atlantis Grand Ballroom, is expected to surpass previous years with first-time and returning culinary partners showcasing a lavish array of gourmet food prepared by top local chefs from premier restaurants, along with leading vintners, brewers and beverage purveyors who will create signature cocktails for event guests to enjoy.

Featured this year are over 30 local and Family Island restaurants and beverage purveyors, which include first-time culinary partners Atlantis’ Sun & Ice, Biggity Bistro & Boutique, The Bearded Clam, Café Madeleine, Pink Octopus, Philosophy Smokehouse, Pulpy Artisan Style Frozen Desserts, Wild Thyme and 3 Tides.

“Hands For Hunger is extremely proud to host the ninth annual Paradise Plates event with some of the most incredible chefs and beverage purveyors in The Bahamas. Paradise Plates is a prime example of what can be achieved when the community, culinary and corporate partners come together to make a difference for a great cause,” said Zeleka Knowles, executive director, Hands For Hunger.

“This year, we look forward to our first-time culinary partners and also those returning to delight the evening with their unforgettable menus. Without the support of all our partners, we are unable to pull off such an amazing event and can’t thank them enough for supporting our organization’s quest to eliminate unnecessary hunger and food waste in The Bahamas,” said Knowles.

Guests of Paradise Plates 2017 once again get to enjoy signature fare prepared by returning esteemed chefs and beverage purveyors from Atlantis’ fine dining restaurants — Nobu, by celebrated Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by famed chef Todd English. As well as Dunkin’ Donuts, Le Petit Gourmet, Pirate Republic, Cassava Grille, Louis & Steen’s New Orleans Coffeehouse, Graycliff Chocolatier, Old Fort Bay, Young’s Fine Wine, Luciano’s of Chicago, Drifter’s at the Fish Fry, Black Angus, 1648 Bar & Grille, John Watling’s, Pop Stop and The Island House’s Mahogany House, Shima and Coffee Bar.

This year, Paradise Plates is presented by ALIV, Island Luck Foundation and JetBlue.

Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn believes heavily in being a good corporate citizen.

“ALIV is a Bahamian company, and so it’s only fitting that we do our part to enrich the communities where we live and operate,” said Blackburn.

The IL Cares Foundation returns as a presenting sponsor for Paradise Plates.

“The IL Cares Foundation was established to provide assistance to the less fortunate and those in need. We truly believe that giving back through such organizations we all contribute to the development of a Better Bahamas,” said foundation officials.

Atlantis resort, Zamar Productions, Island Destination Services, Smith-Benjamin Art & Design, Sign Island, Bahamas Local, Gunvor, J.S Johnson Co. Ltd., Scotiabank, Caribbean Bottling Company, The D’Albenas Agency and NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers are also top sponsors for Paradise Plates.

Paradise Plates tickets are available for purchase starting August 1 and can be purchased online at www.handsforhunger.org or in person at the Hands For Hunger’s office in The New Providence Community Centre and at the Bahamas Vision Centre in The Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza. Tickets are $175. All proceeds from this event benefit Hands For Hunger.

Hands for Hunger is a registered not-for-profit Bahamian charity led by a volunteer board of directors, a small staff and fueled by the efforts of over 1,800 dedicated volunteers.

Hands For Hunger depends on corporate partners, community/civic groups and the generosity of the Bahamian community to perform its mission. For more information about Hands For Hunger or Paradise Plates, visit www.handsforhunger.org or contact the Hands For Hunger office at 327-1660 or via email at tickets@handsforhunger.org.







