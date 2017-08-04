Glen C. Nairn publishes his first book

Glen C. Nairn, has published his first book, “The Unseen Letter – A Play in Five Acts”.

According to Vladimir Lucien, with issues of love and desire at play, “Nairn presents change as a ritual of nature, sometimes in unseen and mysterious ways”; this draws in the readers, said Lucien, actor, critic, and BOCAS award-winning poet from St. Lucia.

“Hot off the press, ‘The Unseen Letter’ also received an ‘SPD recommends’ boost from the California-based SPDbooks distributors as a new drama title,” said Lasana M. Sekou, projects director of the indie press, House of Nehesi Publishers.

“The Unseen Letter” is set in a country of islands, center stage is a showdown over sovereign symbols of national and cultural identity, said Sekou. Everyday folks, a larger-than-life hero, a politically-insinuated murder, a mysterious cat called Trumpet, love rivalries and business interests all compete intensely in Nairn’s debut drama.

What is also evident is how the “traditional play format is invested with elements of scriptwriting, suggesting an experimentation, plotting a path beyond the stage” by the playwright, said the publisher of the 232-page book.

“The Unseen Letter” is available at Nassau Stationers on Rosetta Street and online at Amazon.com and SPDbooks.org (https://goo.gl/WWEzeC). The new title is HNP’s seventh book published by mid-2017.

Nairn was born on New Providence in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Windsor, Canada in 1986.

He taught high school English language and literature for 32 years in The Bahamas. The founder of Glen Nairn’s Tutoring Service also prepares students for the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) exams and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams, and teaches English as a second language.

From 2006 to 2009, Nairn was a copy editor and columnist for The Nassau Guardian.

The Bahamas’ newest author is also a recipient of the James Michener Scholarship from the Caribbean Writers Summer Institute, University of Miami, and a creative writing certificate from the Paris American Academy, France.

“The Unseen Letter – A Play in Five Acts” was the featured book at the opening ceremony of the 15th annual St. Martin Book Fair on June 1.