Dale K is back!

It’s been almost a year since the almost-evil comedy hypnotist Dale K has been on the Atlantis stage — well, he’s back!

Dale K has “hypnotized” thousands of people in 20 countries over two decades, and will be adding to that number when he returns to the Atlantis resort for three weekends of shows.

Dale K will bring his hilarious and exciting motivational talents to the Atlantis Theatre tonight and Saturday; again August 11–12; and September 2–3. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m.

He is said to be one of only a few hypnotic professionals able to guarantee an amazingly successful performance at any event.

Dale K introduces the power of suggestion in an always humorous and unconventional manner.

His suggestions allow volunteers to unleash hidden confidence and talents that propel them into the spotlight for the entire show.

You can forget Hollywood’s fabricated theory of hypnosis that usually involves lightning bolts, zombie-like trances and humans clucking like chickens.

During his performances Dale K challenges these theories — proving that hypnosis is simply the power of suggestion that consists of mind motivation rather than mind control.

His award-winning performances are said to be hilarious, exciting, entertaining and enlightening. While most hypnotists will try and convince you to believe in hypnotic trances and mind control, Dale K will show you how powerful our motivation can be and how amazing your imagination actually is.

As a teen, Dale K’s test audiences were family members and classmates. Two decades later he is entertaining and educating audiences around the world with his contemporary approach to the art of hypnosis.

He quickly received attention from his peers and the press when they noticed his ability to hypnotize at an abnormally young age.

He gained even more respect when he abandoned the traditional hyptonist’s tux and pocket watch. His obsession with bringing his hypnosis events to the masses is legendary.

Using his creative abilities and abstract sense of humor, Dale K produces hypnosis events that are professional, unconventional and always hilarious. He has become a popular must-see favorite with universal appeal and a yearly tour schedule of almost 200 cities worldwide.

I took in a Dale K hypnosis show last year, not knowing what to expect — suffice it to say I was happy I did. It’s a show that definitely should not be missed. I hadn’t laughed so hard in a long time, and I was enthralled at the same time, wondering if it was true or not. No matter what, Dale K’s show is very entertaining.

I also had no idea what to expect from a hypnosis show, except for what I’d seen on television, and I could not predict what Dale K’s hypnosis show would be like. Dale K promotes himself as “that almost-evil comedy hypnotist”. That gave me reason to pause and be a little afraid.

Thinking of what I’d seen on television of hypnosis, as Dale K chose volunteers from the audience, I volunteered my husband, and shot his hand into the air. Needless to say, he quickly pulled it back. His excuse was that he’d taken medication. In the end, Dale K discounted us both because we were trying to coerce each other onto the stage; this was fine because, whatever foolishness happened up there, I wanted to record him, and not have it be the other way around.

But as the show settled in with the 20-odd “volunteers” who took to the stage, I came to realize that people weren't being made to cluck like chickens, or do anything else that made them look utterly stupid. I eagerly looked forward to being a part of the second round of volunteers to be selected. Unfortunately, that wasn’t how it worked. As the show progressed, Dale K “weeded out” the people who did not respond to his “hypnosis” to his liking, until he got to a core five or six people who responded beautifully. It was all hilarious, and I laughed most of the night.

Dale K says he debunks, Hollywood’s sensationalized idea of the supposed hypnotic trance or the power hypnotists have over their subjects. He said hypnosis isn’t about controlling someone, but suggestion by tapping into people’s imagination. He said no matter what he suggested, his “volunteers” were aware of everything done to them.

Dale K is a certified hypnotherapist, but says much of what he’s learned is self-taught.

He’s back, so you should ensure that you make a beeline to get tickets, as it’s definitely worth it.

Admission to Dale K’s shows will be $42.46 for adults, and $13.44 for children ages four to 11. For tickets, visit the Atlantis box office, Coral Towers, or telephone 363-6601.