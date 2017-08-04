When everything aligns perfectly

Geena Thompson indulged in a huge bowl of conch salad, pleading that nobody ask for any because she didn’t want to share. That was how she celebrated being crowned Miss World Bahamas. Her focus now has to shift to the routine that’s been set out for her to represent the country on the world stage at the Miss World pageant.

Thompson, who won the crown on Sunday, July 30, literally has only 15 weeks before she has to put her best foot forward on the world stage when the Miss World 2017 finale is held in Sanya, China on Saturday, November 18.

Successful in her second attempt at the title, Thompson said she was still in disbelief days after winning, even though she had dreamed of winning.

“In my dream I woke up and was like, okay. But now it really happened,” said Thompson, who made it as far as the top five last year.

The 24-year-old beauty, who stands 5-foot-9, said everything aligned perfectly for her.

“This year I was focused on Geena and what I wanted to execute and not necessarily what other people had to offer. So it was being in the frame of mind and positioning myself to say that this is for me, this is about me, this is not about anybody else. I am on this journey to try to win the crown, and ensuring that I was true to myself and that anything I did was a direct reflection of what I wanted [people] to see of me. I spoke that I was [Miss World Bahamas] long before I had the title, so I feel as though I was prepared for this role and being able to now say I actually am [Miss World Bahamas]. It just ties in so perfectly with my everyday demeanor prior to the pageant.”

The crowning moment, she said, was a whirlwind of emotions.

“You feel happy. You feel relieved … because the process [is over]. But I was so grateful at that particular moment just to be able to hear my friends and family in the background and screaming for me. I just felt very proud, and to now have the opportunity to represent the country,” said Thompson.

She also says she brings value to the crown in a queen who is humorous and loving, and a person who loves to serve.

“Being in the spotlight is very new for me because I am a behind-the-scenes girl, but I know that what this crown needs is someone who is willing to serve the country and who understands how important it is that I am not Geena anymore, but that this is for The Bahamas, and to take into consideration what the Bahamian people want to be displayed, and to take our culture to the Miss World stage.”

Thompson said it was also important for her to take a second stab attempt at winning the crown to overcome her fear.

“I was afraid of going onstage and being vulnerable and having [people] view me and making the same mistakes I made before. But it was important then … especially when you heard the theme this year – metamorphosis. And so for me, it was like, ‘Okay, this is your time now to face your fear and to be able to stand up and say, sometimes in life we all fall. We all have a period in which we are afraid, but to realize we are human, and account for our humanness and say I messed up then, but this is my time and I will go again’.”

With a short window of time to transform Thompson from head to toe in preparation for the international competition, the Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) has already started discussing what her transformation will entail, including the look that she will take to Miss World and her wardrobe choices, and setting a schedule that will incorporate her coaching.

MBO President Michelle Malcolm said as they begin Thompson’s transformation process, they were fortunate to have a queen who speaks well, is intelligent, has a great personality and is humble in the same instance.

“Now it’s our responsibility to enhance what is already there on the outside and make sure it fits the mold of what a typical Miss World is, because these international pageants, they look for particular things, and we learned a long time ago that without changing who the young lady is you have to sort of adjust and prepare her to compete at that level,” said Malcolm.

“And in the next few weeks, we have to put emphasis on her beauty with a purpose project, because beauty with a purpose is a very important component of the Miss World pageant. With Ashley having done so well last year, her project making top 10 out of 120 contestants, we are going to really work hard to ensure that Geena’s project is one that can be noticed at that level. And so that means that she’s really got to hit the ground running, and preparing to execute a brilliant beauty with a purpose project.”

Thompson heads to this year’s competition as it introduces a new format — the head to head challenge rounds.

Head to head challenge events will take place October 21 and November 15 at different locations visited by contestants during the Miss World 2017 Festival. Twenty groups of six countries go head-to-head for a place in the top 40 round (the number of countries in each group may be adjusted according to the final number of contestants). The winner of each challenge group will automatically qualify for the Miss World top 40 round. The public will choose the winner of each group via a free vote.

Malcolm said it’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for the MBO and Thompson, as they have a lot of work to do, and will require a lot of Thompson.

Thompson’s prize package includes a year’s salary as brand ambassador for the Island Game Foundation, a designer wardrobe, personal services included in a year’s membership at Club One Fitness Center, hair and makeup services, dental services, professional representation by MBO, extensive travel representing sponsors and charitable partners.

The Pointe has also agreed to underwrite all of the costs of Thompson’s preparation and travel to China, which Malcolm said means that Thompson will be a strong contender at Miss World with their support.