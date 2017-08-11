Regency Pageant representatives earn second runner-up finishes in Las Vegas

Sade Francis and Aysha-Cassidi Lockhart secured second runner-up spots in their respective divisions at the recent Regency International Pageant, according to Little and Junior Miss Regency Bahamas official Tyrhonda Knowles.

Lockhart, 12, competed in the Junior Miss Regency division, in which contestants must be at least 11 and no older than 12 as of the date of the competition.

Francis, 10, competed in the Little Miss division, in which contestants must be at least eight and no older than 10 on the competition date.

The duo competed at the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada in July, at which 60 contestants competed for titles in the Little Miss; Jr. Miss; Jr. Teen; Teen; Miss. Ms. And Mrs. Regency International.

Contestants compete in four categories — fashion wear (25 percent of score), interview (25 percent of score), photogenic (25 percent of score) and evening wear (25 percent of score).

Coming away with crowns were Georgia Thomas, Texas, Little Miss Regency International 2017; Maurille Vargas, United States, Junior Miss Regency International 2017; Nattie Dunn, California, Teen Miss Regency International; Naia Torres, Hawaii, Junior Teen Miss Regency International; Jade Bailey, United Kingdom, Miss Regency International; Chirsty-Anne Lopez, California, Ms. Regency International; and Jayne Bradshaw, United Kingdom, Mrs. Regency International,

According to pageant rules for the Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants, in which Francis and Lockhart competed, contestants were not allowed to wear fake hair or have fake teeth or fake tans. Makeup was allowed, but according to the rules, the judges should not be able to tell they were wearing any. Contestants are allowed to wear a little foundation, mascara, a little blush and lip-gloss; too much makeup could result in score reduction. They are allowed to wear long dresses for evening gown competition.

The questions they answer are taken from the areas of school, activities, sports, pets, family and other interest.