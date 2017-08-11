A celebration so hot it’s platinum

What do you get when you cross the hottest radio station with platinum and premium vodka? The shutdown event of the summer, known as the hottest street party.

In celebration of Hot 91.7 FM’s fifth anniversary, Kalik Light Platinum, Ciroc and Hard Rock Café have come together to present a Platinum Street Party, as they shut down Charlotte Street North from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

With performances from Swabez, Twindem, Dru and special guests along with the hottest deejays and on-air talent, Hot 91.7 FM Programming Director Tony Williams says it’s the party you don’t want to miss.

The station’s anniversary was July 31, but Williams said they delayed the celebration by 12 days to celebrate the milestone with Kalik Light Platinum, Hard Rock Café and Ciroc to give people the best experience they could.

Attaining a fifth-year milestone, he said, is something to celebrate; to ensure that they did it right, the partnership simply worked.

“We’ve seen some stations come and go since we took to the airwaves, so for us to still be around, and/or us to be as popular as we are, I think we’re doing something right,” said Williams.

Hot 91.7 FM plays top-40 songs from a cross-section of genres, including R&B, hip-hop, reggae, rap and pop.