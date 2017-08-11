Atlantis' art walk on

The twice monthly Art Walk at Marina Village continues to be the place to indulge your taste for art, crafts, Bahamian music, and locally grown and made products.

And on Saturday, from Cheesecake Heaven’s baked goods to Bahama Island Farms’ local produce, and from Constantine’s jams, jellies and sauces to baked goods and breads from Eartha Hanna, your sense of taste will be satisfied.

On the crafts side, Fine Ocean Jewelry presents its shell jewelry by Astrid Pinder, along with jewelry from Ava Forbes. Lorette Evans’ pet clothing sold under the Sasha’s Foxy Paws line is always a hit, as well as Ras Hailu’s coconut shell products.

Batik products are to be had by Tiff, from Tiff Gallery; and art and ceramics from Trevor Tucker are also on display.

Art walks are popular around the world and in cities where culture is celebrated and welcomed, and Atlantis’ art walk has provided the wonderful opportunity for people to interact personally with artists and artisans.

At the Atlantis art walk, which is held twice per month, you get to meet and strike up conversations with artists, locals and visitors. The art walk is characterized by artists and artisans, live entertainment, libations and delicious pastries.

The Art Walk at Marina Village is held every second and fourth Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. at the Marina Village.

The first art walk earlier this year was a unique and inspiring vendors displaying wares meant that there was something that appealed to everyone. It has continued to be an inviting experience.

Ed Fields, senior vice president of public affairs at Atlantis, has said that it’s an event that embodies Bahamian arts and crafts, delicacies and pastries, and visual artists.

“We believe Bahamian art is world class, and what has really been lacking is its exposure to the world. We feel that once people see this stuff, they will be overwhelmed, they will be wowed, and embrace it … as well as the work of our artisans who make popsicles and iced teas and cheesecakes, and the list goes on and on. Not every visitor is adventurous, and while many go into town and different places, sometimes you have to bring it to them, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re bringing the authentic Bahamas to the Atlantis.”

The art walk not only attracts visitors; the farmers market experience appeals to locals as well.

Antonius Roberts, painter, sculptor and open space designer, and Pam Burnside, owner of Pamela Jones Fashions and Textiles, print designer at Bahama Hand Prints, manager at Doongalik Studios Art Gallery and widow of the late Jackson Burnside, the architect and artist who designed the Marina Village, curated the art walk.

The concept of Marina Village was Jackson Burnside’s vision; initially he envisioned the village in downtown Nassau. In his view, the porch represents and reflects who Bahamians are as a people. He felt the need to create a village, a community and the architecture, and to breathe life into the porches — hence the Marina Village.

When visiting the art walk, think storytelling happening on the porches. In Bahamian culture, the porch is where neighbors rest, people exchange fruits and vegetables grown in the yard, and sell benny cakes and coconut tarts. And of course, people would sit and plait straw on the porch.

The first art walk was successful, and organizers were encouraged and motivated to see tourists and locals mingling harmoniously in the creative environment. Today, the art walk, which is vendor inclusive and not exclusive, is just as popular as that first event, representing the best of what Bahamian artisans have to offer.

An artist or artisan wanting to be considered for a spot on the art walk should contact Antonius or Paula Roberts at Hillside House. While displaying at the art walk comes at no charge, the only thing organizers ask of vendors is that they are professional and show up on time. Roberts said they expect discipline and quality from the vendors.





This week at the Art Walk at Atlantis

Crafts

Astrid Pinder, Fine Ocean Jewelry — shell jewelry

Ava Forbes — jewelry

Lorette Evans, Sasha’s Foxy Paws — pet clothing

Nancy Swaby, Nancy’s Fancies — wire jewelry

Ras Hailu — coconut shell products

Tiff, Tiff Gallery — batik products;

Trevor Tucker — art and ceramics.

Farmer’s market vendors

Jameel Lightbourn, Cheesecake Heaven — baked goods

Natasha Adderley, Bahama Island Farms — local produce

Sara Constantine, Constantine’s — jams, jellies and sauces

Eartha Hanna — baked goods and breads



