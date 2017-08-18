Art Walk at Marina Village is the place to indulge your senses

The twice monthly Art Walk at Marina Village was the place to indulge your taste for art, crafts, Bahamian music and locally grown and made products.

Art walks are popular worldwide and in cities where culture is celebrated and welcomed, and Atlantis’ art walk has provided the wonderful opportunity for people to interact personally with artists and artisans.

On Saturday, from Cheesecake Heaven’s baked goods to Bahama Island Farms’ local produce, and from Constantine’s jams, jellies and sauces to baked goods and breads from Eartha Hanna, your sense of taste was satiated.

On the crafts side, Fine Ocean Jewelry was presented by Astrid Pinder, along with jewelry from Ava Forbes. And Lorette Evans’ pet clothing sold under the Sasha’s Foxy Paws line was a hit, as well as Ras Hailu’s coconut shell products.

Batik products were to be had by Tiff, from Tiff Gallery; and art and ceramics from Trevor Tucker were also on display.

The art walk is characterized by artists and artisans, live entertainment, libations and delicious pastries.

The Art Walk at Marina Village is held every second and fourth Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. at the Marina Village.