The White Party 2017

Ryan Knowles and Shamon Campbell’s 2017 White Party, the local version of a trendy event that marries fashion, art, food, music and the luxury experience with an invitation-only chic crowd was said to be the best party to date, according to the hosts.

“We went all out – three days of entertainment, an art party at One Ocean, Paradise Island, which was a fantastic setting by the poolside overlooking Nassau Harbour. The second day we hosted a beach party at the very private and secluded Villa Beata; and the third day was the most lavish bash – the full White Party at Gold Blossom Estate, Cable Beach, an historic, 1936-era, stunning, five-acre estate whose famed celebrity guests included King Edward VII and Clark Gable. The waterfront estate along Goodman’s Bay on West Bay Street rents for $2,250 a day, and this time, invited guests were able to get a sneak peak for a fraction of the price,” said Knowles.

The party’s venues are held at a home and hosted by Knowles and Campbell, HG Christie real estate agents.

Part proceeds from the White Party will be donated to Hands for Hunger.