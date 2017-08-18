Master guitarists Fred Ferguson, Pat Carey, Dave Mackey, Rocky Saunders and Dr. Harold Munnings will take to the stage for Guitar Fantasy, an evening of exceptional entertainment.

Husband and wife singing duos Paul and Tanya Hanna, and Clinton Crawford and Naomi Taylo-Crawford, as well as Nikki Carter and Ronnie Butler will join the impressive lineup of musicians for the Saturday, August 26 performance.

Bassist Doug Wimbish’s set is anticipated to bring a whole different groove to the evening.

“Be warned: this will be epic. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes,” said event organizer Alpheus Finlayson, who is hosting the performance in recognition of his 70th birthday. “We will play, sing, dance, sway, tap our feet, clap our hands and jam out when all the musicians hit the stage for a sensational explosion of music.”

Guitar Fantasy will be held at Pirates of Nassau, King and George Streets, on Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

The idea of a guitar fantasy event came to Finlayson after a visit to the famous BB King Blues Club in New York 15 years ago. He was inspired to hold the same type of event at home.

As he prepared to celebrate his promised threescore and 10, he felt the time was right to check it off his bucket list. For the past seven months he has planned and prepared for what he expects to be an evening of musical mastery and an experience he won’t forget as he fulfills his fascination with the enchanting sounds of the guitar.

Guitar Fantasy will fulfill Finlayson’s fascination with the sounds of the guitar. Making his dream come true will be Ferguson, leader of Tingum Dem Band and former member of Baha Men; Pat Carey and Dave Mackey, who both played with the T-Connection Band; and Wimbush, a bassist who backed the Sugar Hill Gang, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and the black rock band, Living Colour. He is also Finlayson’s nephew.

Proceeds from Guitar Fantasy will aid St. George’s Anglican Church.

Tickets are $150 for VIP preferred seating with two complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres, and general seating is $100. Box offices are at The Seventeen Shop and St. George’s Anglican Church.

A celebration of music: the line-up

Featured artists



Doug Wimbish, bassist;

Guitarists Fred Ferguson, Dave Mackey, Pat Carey, Rocky Saunders and Harold Munnings;

Guest vocalists

Ronnie Butler;

Paul and Tanya Hanna;

Naomi Taylor;

Nikki Carter;

Accompanied by The Vice Versa Band

Clinton Crawford, keyboard;

Adrian D’Aguilar, upright bass;

Kevin Dean, drummer;

Ralph Munnings, alto sax;

Dion Turnquest, tenor sax;

When: Saturday, August 26

Where: Pirates of Nassau, King and George Streets

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are $150 VIP preferred seating with two complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres, and general seating is $100.

Box offices: The Seventeen Shop and St. George’s Anglican Church.

Proceeds will aid St. George’s Anglican Church.