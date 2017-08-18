Houston Nights: a special Fantastic Friday edition

Fantastic Friday is the hottest end-of-month party to be had on the island, bar none. But this month, the dial on the heat quotient will be turned up and things will be downright spicy as Houston Nights comes to The Bahamas, bringing a taste of the United States’ fourth-largest city to The Bahamas.

Bahamasair has teamed up with the Fantastic Friday crew — Star 106.5 FM, the British Colonial Hilton and Visage — to launch its newest non-stop twice-weekly flight to Houston, Texas. One person will walk away from this must-attend party with a four-day, three-night hotel stay.

Yep, outdoors the temperature is definitely hot, and Fantastic Friday is definitely the hottest party around, but next Friday’s edition will definitely be a scorcher. Par for the course, Visage, one of the most energetic bands in the country, will continue to do what it does best — rock the house.

Fantastic Friday Houston Nights takes place August 25 poolside at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and includes one drink.

With music also powered by DJ CRX, the question is whether you can handle the heat at the event that is the place to see and be seen on the social calendar.

It’s at Fantastic Fridays that you can dance to your favorite old school soca tunes and some of the most popular Bahamian hits while you release work tensions from the past month.

“We would like everyone to come out, because we want to give them a taste of Texas on that night,” said Woodrow “Woody” Wilson, Bahamasair’s senior manager of sales and marketing.

Bahamasair will launch the Houston service at Fantastic Friday with an introductory rate for the first two months of $575, inclusive of taxes. The airline will take over Fantastic Fridays for three months — August, September and October —with the Houston Nights edition, in preparation for its November schedule, featuring twice weekly flights departing New Providence on Sundays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m., with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 a.m.

Houston is in Texas — which is reason enough to check out the city — and said to be filled with hidden gems. It’s a popular destination. According to the Houston Visitors Guide, nearly 15 million people visited the city in 2014. If you weren’t among them, then you need to catch up.

Flower lovers can take in the azaleas in March at the Azalea Trail — which is said to be a favorite springtime attraction — and draws thousands to marvel at some of the city’s finest gardens.

The annual Art Car Parade is a Houston favorite. It is the highlight of a three-day celebration of the drive to create — the Art Car Weekend. The parade entries include anything on wheels, including unicycles, lawnmowers, cars and go-karts.

You just may see people riding horses on city streets.

Houston has four major league sports teams — the Astros, Dynamo, Rockets and Texans — so, of course, there’s always a good game to watch somewhere.

“We’re partnering with hotels and they are excited about the prospect of Bahamians coming into the area. I sat down with them and told them of our love for shopping,” said Wilson. “Houston also has some amazing hospitals, and I found out they have an excellent cancer center down there as well, so there’s a lot to do going into Houston.”

With the introduction of the Houston route, Wilson said Bahamasair is in the midst of launching its expansion into new markets outside of south Florida. He could find no better way to launch it than at Fantastic Friday.

“This is the beginning, but it’s going to be one step at a time. We’re looking to start non-stop flights to Chicago, as well, in November,” said Wilson.

“In Houston, we want to be able to sell Nassau, but position our aircraft going into Houston to be able to sell the Family Islands as well, with connections from Houston to Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma and Grand Bahama. We went up there talking about Nassau, and had the folks in the area talking about what about the Family Islands, so we had to come back and rethink what we were doing and position the aircraft to accommodate the Family Islands as well. We want to contribute to our efforts to bring in tourists, but we also want to be able to make it possible for Bahamians to go over to visit friends and relatives as well.”

Partnering with Star 106.5 FM and Fantastic Friday to launch the service was akin to the perfect marriage for Bahamasair. Wilson said they’re continuing to look at doing great things geared at event marketing.

“Whatever special events happen, like the football games, the basketball games, the concerts, we want to be able to put together a package. We’re positioning ourselves at Bahamasair to do your air, your hotel and your transportation,” he said.

Everyone knows that Fantastic Friday is the monthly hot party ticket. Principals have spoken about being pleasantly surprised at the crowds at past events. They were floored as the patronage continued to increase, which forced them to throw open the doors from Bullion to the hotel’s lawn, for the overflow.

“It’s really become a wonderful event,” said Visage leader Obi Pindling, after their first year anniversary. “I think all of us are now looking back at each other and saying, ‘Why haven’t we been doing this all along?’ It’s grown that big.”

Fantastic Fridays was actually the brainchild of Pindling, who approached the hotel principals with the idea in December 2012, after they had played at the Hilton’s corporate Christmas event. Pindling said they received many compliments as well as comments from the people who attended that the band should consider playing on a regular basis at the venue. He approached the Hilton with the idea of the happy hour event. It was an idea they liked, but at that time the ducks did not line up in a row. Visage played the Hilton’s corporate Christmas event again at the end of 2013, and after the same response from patrons Pindling pitched his idea again. That time the stars aligned.

They discussed it throughout January 2014. Pindling contacted Star 106.5 FM programming director Tony Williams to see if the radio station would be interested in getting in on the event. He hoped it would fill that entertainment void for “grown folks” looking for a nice, cozy, comfortable, classy venue, where they could have after-work drinks on a Friday and dance to good music — old school rake ‘n’ scrape and soca — and just have a good time. Williams loved the idea, and Star 106.5 FM was on board.

Pindling has described the happy hour social event as the greatest five hours every month in local entertainment.

