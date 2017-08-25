One Blood XVI: Concepts hosts summer reggae throwback party

It will be a treat for reggae lovers old and young as Concepts hosts its annual summer edition old school reggae party, One Blood XVI, with deejays Selector Ty and Selector 3D, taking reggae lovers down memory lane, spinning old school tunes from the likes of Bob Marley, Freddie McGregor, Half Pint, Dennis Brown and Barrington Levy.

One Blood XVI: A Summer Old Skool Party will be held tonight at Smugglers, the courtyard of The Pirates Museum on George Street. In keeping with the theme, patrons are encouraged to don an “irie” casual feel in red, gold and green.

The One Blood parties are the brainchild of reggae lover Leah Davis. The initial intention was to host a party that she herself would attend. The demand grew and the events began to fill a gap in the entertainment market for the 25-plus crowd looking for a safe night out with good people and good vibes. The event fills the niche for an enjoyable night out for a mature crowd filled with good vibes and nostalgia.

“I have been hosting old school reggae parties since 2004; the first ones were called A Reggae Flashback and were hosted at Pirates of Nassau. The events have had several homes, but regardless of the venue, has consistently delivered a musical experience specifically for lovers of old school reggae and dub,” she said.

Given the genre and era of the music, Davis said the event targets “a wide cross-section of reggae lovers, young and young at heart.”

“This event is always a safe and ‘irie’ experience that my patrons have grown accustomed to and look forward to twice annually. It will be a fun musical experience where guests will hear songs they have not heard since way back when, laugh and dance the night away,” she said.

Admission is $15; doors open at 9 pm.