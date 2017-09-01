sbe opens 10th Katsuya brand

Baha Mar debuted its newest culinary outlet, Katsuya, with a grand opening party and samurai sword ribbon cutting ceremony for family, friends and invited guests.

Close to 300 guests attended the event, including Katsuya’s master sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi; Baha Mar President Graeme Davis; Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar; and Carole Radziwill, journalist, author and television personality.

The restaurant, featuring modern Japanese cuisine, is joining the resort’s diverse collection of global culinary offerings. Showcasing the dynamic pairing of Katsuya Uechi and design impresario Philippe Starck, Katsuya Baha Mar is centrally located on the casino floor and is sbe’s first concept to open at the luxury resort destination.

Sam Nazarian established sbe in 2002. It is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs.

Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio featuring over 20 world-class lifestyle hotel properties in nine gateway markets and more than 136 global world-renowned hotels, entertainment and food and beverage outlets.

The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience — from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program.