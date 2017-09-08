Supporting young musicians

Music with a Latin flare, from Dr. Jose Ruiz; urban funk, from Joey Sommerville, and a Bahamian fusion from The Jam Session Band made for an incredible night of music at Hillside House, as Ivory Global Management Ltd. (IGM) hosted Summer Jazz Jam Session, a fundraising effort to support young musicians featuring three different kinds of musical journeys within an evening.

“It was an incredible night of music at a beautiful venue,” said Roscoe Dames, founder of IGM Summer Music Camp and Mentoring Program.

“The evening’s flow saw Shon Pennerman’s The Band Jam Session backing up Ruiz and Sommerville over three musical sets featuring The Jam Session Band, another with Sommerville and the third with Dr. Ruiz.”

Patrons experienced world-class music at a high level on one hand; and on the other, they realized their donation goes to the development of young musicians who aspire to be a Ruiz or a touring musician like Sommerville who is make a living from the music and entertainment business.

Ruiz is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, educator, clinician and record producer, known for his passionate performances, versatility and fluid expression on the flute, saxophone, bass, piano and Latin percussion.

His albums, performances, ensemble leadership in higher education, improvisations and compositions and engineering skills have won an unprecedented 42 international DownBeat Magazine Student Music Awards (2006 to 2016).

A contemporary jazz trumpet player, Sommerville is recognized for his “new music” and for peeling back another layer to welcome people into his world.

Sommerville’s music was informed in part by his years of performing with blues legends and jam band superstars. He worked with B.B. King protégé Big Joe Burrell and the megaband Phish in the contemporary jazz years. His music has always included the early influences of rock, R&B, gospel and classic blues. The result for him meant that it was time for something bigger, new and authentic to the moment.

With IGM Summer Music Camp celebrating its 10th year, Dames planned to open the camp to an even larger number of music students around the country and offer scholarships. The founder invited Ruiz and Sommerville to join the local team of instructors to work with the camp’s young musicians, and to host the fundraiser in support of further initiatives.

The mission of the camp is to promote educational and cultural development as well as mentor young music students, by incorporating a global approach and providing cost effective methods to expose youth to a cadre of musical experiences through its programs.

Funds raised from the evening go toward the continuing education performance of young musicians.

“By preserving our musical heritage rooted in the African, European and American traditions, we encourage our students to explore their own identity,” said Dames of the camp’s goal.

The objective is the continued elevation of the technical proficiency of the students through exposure to a variety of musical disciplines, providing insight into the professional world of the music industry in areas such as management, marketing, recording processes, packaging, branding and record labels versus independent production.

Drumming, piano, bass, guitar, woodwinds (sax, flute), brass (trumpet, trombone, tubas), percussions and vocal coaching are covered over the two-week period. Music theory and understanding music harmony, as well as ensemble performances and jazz ensemble direction, are also covered.



