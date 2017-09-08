Earth friendly footwear touches down in The Bahamas

Samba Sol, the eco-friendly Brazilian-based flip flops, debuted in The Bahamas stopping shoppers in their tracks at a pop-up event at Sabrina’s upscale boutique nestled within the Lyford Cay Shopping Centre.

Inspired by the sun and the beach, Samba Sol flip flops are made with 100-percent recycled, biodegradable Brazilian rubber called bio rubber, which decomposes in five years, compared to the 700 years it takes synthetic rubber to give back to the earth.

“Samba-Sol is a perfect fit for The Bahamas,” said company spokesperson Beau Beasley, who splits his time between New Providence and Miami.

“Biodegradable consumer products produce far less pollution. They aren’t clogging up landfill sites. So it’s a way for The Bahamas to do its part in the global effort to recycle and reuse material. Samba Sol is helping Mother Earth one fashionable step at a time. It’s an easy, breezy lifestyle brand which ties effortlessly into that laid-back island way of life we all love.”

Sabrina Lightbourn owner of the eponymous boutique expressed similar sentiments.

“These flip flops are perfect for our island lifestyle and I love when fashion, comfort and consumer responsibility combine into one.”

Local resorts have stepped up eyeing Samba Sol flip flops as a natural fit for their trendy souvenir stores and hotel swag bags, that is, complimentary gifts to their elite guests.

In fact, Beasley had just filled an order for one major resort on the Cable Beach strip and was in discussions with several others.

“Hotels and our corporate clients love Samba Sol because it is customizable, we’re able to place their name or logo on the product, and it’s a genuinely thoughtful way to show appreciation. Our quality flip flops are so comfortable and durable they become a wardrobe staple so it’s the perfect way to stay on your client’s mind with every step they take.”

A unique way for the brand to engage with existing clients and potential customers, Beasley expects to produce more pop-up experiences for the public to enjoy at upscale boutiques around New Providence, Abaco and Harbour Island, both for Samba Sol and for the resort wear clothing line Ramona LaRue by Arianne.

“The feedback so far has been tremendous in generating a lot of buzz,” said Beasley.



