Eight vie for Miss Universe Bahamas title

n nine days, Cherell Williamson will crown her successor as eight young ladies take to the stage to vie for the 54th Miss Universe Bahamas title.

Ashley Hall, Colina Kenny, Azaria Clare, Gabrielle McIntosh, Danielle Gaitor, Sasha Anderson, Tiasha Lewis and Yasmine Cooke will take to the stage at the Atlantis Theatre on Saturday, September 16. Curtain time is 8 p.m.

This year’s pageant is being held under new licensee Shimmer And Sparkle Lifestyle Limited. National Director Loretta Robinson-Thomas said the pageant is poised to shatter the stereotype perception of pageantry as its new owner, William Morris Endeavor-International Management Group (WME-IMG), is an advocate of women’s empowerment, providing women with the tools to succeed through education, entrepreneurship and their humanitarian endeavors.

“While we appreciate the physical beauty of women, moreover we admire her confidence, femininity, grace, fitness, compassion, intelligence and determination to claim her place in the world,” said Robinson-Thomas. “These attributes are on the stage of pageantry, on the theater screen, in the boardroom, classroom, hospital, government, courtroom, politics and churches.”

She said the Miss Universe Bahamas Organization is determined to dispel the perception that pageantry is superficial.

“These young women are positive role models, quietly impacting the lives of many in their local communities and as far as Africa. Let's embrace the positive aspects of pageantry and appreciate that a woman of substance can be beautiful, brilliant and operate a Fortune 500 company, design computer software and be on the cutting edge of the cure for cancer. Miss Universe Bahamas is shattering the stereotype and superficial perception of pageantry,” she said.

Tickets are $100 and available at Café Channing at Noelle & Shimmer And Sparkle, located at Caves Village Plaza, West Bay Street, and Platinum Bride Couture, Parliament Street, Bayparl Building.











