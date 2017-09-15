Scotiabank supporting Paradise Plates

Scotiabank is pleased to join Hands For Hunger as a benefactor of Paradise Plates, the organization’s eighth annual signature benefit event and largest local fundraising effort in aid of hunger relief.

“We are proud to support the work that Hands For Hunger is doing to eliminate hunger in The Bahamas,” said Nakera Symonette, senior manager of marketing and public relations, Scotiabank. “Children are among those persons who benefit from the agency’s daily delivery of meals to various partner organizations on the island.”

She added: “At Scotiabank, we are committed to helping young people in our communities become better off. They are our future leaders and deserve essential resources, like access to healthy meals.

“We have partnered with Hands For Hunger from its early stages and continue to endorse their vision of a society where no one goes hungry, especially our youth.”

“Throughout the years, Scotiabank has been a phenomenal partner to Hands For Hunger, and we look forward to growing even more with their assistance,” said Zeleka Y. Knowles, executive director of Hands For Hunger.

“In the past year, our small team is proud to report that we are feeding more people than ever before. We have added four new recipient agencies to our roster, launched a farm-based volunteer initiative where we help local farmers with their harvest and donate a portion of the reaping to those in need, and we designed student-led Hands For Hunger clubs in select schools throughout Nassau,” said Knowles.

Paradise Plates is a unique evening of gourmet food, wine, beer and cocktail tastings, complemented by an assortment of live entertainment, a thrilling live and silent auction and a raffle. In a casual setting of elegant décor, chefs from the island’s top restaurants will be featuring the best of their culinary treasures and signature creations to the delight of hundreds of guests.

The event will take place Saturday, September 30 at the Atlantis Grand Ballroom, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hands For Hunger is a non-profit humanitarian organization focused on eliminating unnecessary hunger and significantly reducing food waste through the creation of meaningful and engaging partnerships formed among all sectors of the Bahamian community. Since 2008, it has been able to provide over 1 million meals to Bahamians in need through its food rescue program, that currently assists 18 recipient agencies throughout New Providence.