A new sensation

There’s a new player on the water market, and it’s a locally produced carbonated sparkling water that is said to be light, refreshing and good for the body as well.

One week ago Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC) rolled their first cases of Dasani Sparkling Water off the production line. On Monday, August 15 the carbonated water beverage hit the market offering a hydrating solution alternative to hydration for people.

Carbonated water is said to be a great alternative for people who don’t like the taste of still water but want to stay hydrated, as sparkling water can be just as hydrating.

“It’s a great product. It has zero calories. It’s very refreshing, and it’s light,” said Cara Douglas, marketing manager at Coca Cola of their newest product to the market.

Carbonated or sparkling water is made by dissolving carbon dioxide in water creating carbonic acid; The process just adds bubbles but does not add sugar, calories or caffeine. Tonic water, club soda and mineral water are all types of carbonated water, but they can have added sodium, vitamins, or sweeteners, and it is recommended that labels be checked.

Douglas said in looking around the local market they realized there were no local producers of sparkling water and decided to tap into the market as bottled water has a big market share in The Bahamas.

“There are so many different brands, but nobody locally distinguished themselves by doing a sparkling. We carbonate ourselves as the local producers of all Coca Cola sparkling beverages, so we use the technology that we already have — paired it with the technology to make Dasani water, then add carbonation to the Dasani water to make Dasani Sparkling Water.”

Douglas said they hope the sparkling water is successful. The Dasani Sparkling Water launch comes just after CBC debuted the Schweppes Grapefruit soda on February 1 — a product that Douglas said has become extremely popular. She hopes the Dasani Sparkling Water becomes just as popular.

“I’m not certain it can reach the level of success the grapefruit [soda] has gotten to, because it has certainly gotten popular in The Bahamas, however we are hopeful it is on par with our Dasani product,” she said.

Dasani Sparkling Water is added to CBC’s soda portfolio in which alone they have over 40 different flavors and varietals; and in that portfolio they have six different sizes for a plethora of options.

It is recommended Dasani Sparkling Water be served chilled.

Douglas said it could be added anywhere a person would use club soda — including to juices or iced tea. It comes in a bottle as opposed to a can, which means it can be re-closed, allowing for the product to retain carbonation longer. The product is also sold in a 20-ounce size.

“We’re trying to see what people like and what they enjoy and try to offer them something different, something new. Depending on what you like, sparkling may not be what you drink after a run, but definitely it can be paired with a meal at lunch or with dinner, or if you’re just looking for a little refreshment,” said Douglas.

Water is always a smart go-to beverage because it is calorie-free, but sometimes you want some extra fizz and sparkling water is the perfect alternative. When drinking sparkling water, something about the bubbles makes it seem like a treat instead of plain old water. It can be jazzed up with a spritz of flavor from citrus, or mint, and infused with fresh fruits, citrus and even mint to make it feel even fancier.

Lemon Basil Sparkling Water

Yield: Approximately 8

3 lemons

1 bunch basil (save a few sprigs for garnish)

2-25 ounce bottles chilled sparkling water

Rinse the basil, set a few sprigs aside for garnish. Put the rest into a large pitcher or glass container. Take a wooden spoon and crush some of the basil leaves gently against the side of the container with the basil. Pour the sparkling water into the container with the basil and lemon. Juice the remaining lemon and pour into the water. Stir and serve over ice, garnish drinks with a sprig of basil.

Recipe: twinchefs.net

Sparkling Ginger Lemonade Recipe

Yield: 5 servings

2 cups water

1 cup honey

2 tablespoons minced fresh gingerroot

2 cups sparkling water, chilled

1 cup lemon juice

In a small saucepan, bring the water, honey and ginger to a boil. Remove from the heat; cover and steep for 10 minutes. Strain, discarding ginger. Cool. Transfer to a pitcher; stir in soda and lemon juice. Serve immediately over ice.

Recipe: tasteofhome.com

Fresh fruit coolers

Serves: 1

½ cup of ice

¾ cup of sugar-free sparkling water

1/3 cup of melon or berries

Chopped mint leaves or citrus slices (optional)

Place ice, sparkling water, and fruit in a blender. Blend until slushy, pour into a glass and garnish with mint or citrus slices.

Recipe: hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-drinks/low-sugar-drink-ideas/#spa-water



