Atlantis cake Artist to add creativity to resort’s cake creations

Chef Ivanna Moncur, cake artist at Atlantis, Paradise Island, is about to take her craft — and Atlantis’ position in the cake arts — to another level.

Smith and her assistant, Volanda Rahming, recently returned from a three-day intensive training course in Manhattan, New York with master confectioner Chef Ron Ben-Israel, whose specialty and wedding creations are consistently featured in national periodicals, including Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides Magazine and New York Magazine, as well as books, such as Vera Wang on Weddings.

Almost as much as Ben-Israel loves baking, he thrives on teaching and spends over 30 days a year wearing his professor toque. He is the only guest master pastry chef at the renowned International Culinary Center in New York City (founded as the French Culinary Institute) where he contributed to the creation of the Cake Techniques and Design program and works with students in the Professional Pastry Arts program. Ben-Israel also leads workshops and master classes and participates in industry events around the world.

Dubbed Ron’s Garden’s Party, the course — an instruction on gum paste and sugar flower work — proved extremely beneficial to Smith and she says she intends to bring what she’s learned to Atlantis’ Pastry Shop.

“We learned how to make roses, chrysanthemums, calla lilies and other flower types, and he also showed us how he stacks, builds and decorates his cakes,” said Moncur. “It sounds pretty simple but it was really intense. Making the flowers takes a lot of time, but I got so much more from Ron’s teachings and the way he executes his masterpieces. He’s just so meticulous, from his organization to the tools and equipment he uses. I’m already in the process of making some changes to the way we do things at the Pastry Shop. A lot of little key things that I believe will make a tremendous difference in the product that we offer here at Atlantis.”

Ben-Israel, who is also the owner of one of America’s finest couture cake studios, caters to many of New York’s premier hotels — The Pierre, The St. Regis, The New York Palace, The Ritz-Carlton, The Waldorf Astoria, The Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental, in addition to an extensive list of private clients.

His confectionary creations have been featured in The New York Times, Town and Country, People, New York Post, New York Daily News, Martha Stewart Weddings, In Style, Modern Bride, Bridal Guide, Elegant Bride, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, The Knot, Time Out and Vogue Magazine, to name a few. Ben-Israel was named “Best Baker” by Vogue Magazine and was declared Martha Stewart’s favorite cake maker.

Moncur, a 10-year veteran in pastry making and cake artistry, has been employed at Atlantis for four years. She currently manages the Atlantis Pastry Shop and is responsible for all wedding and other specialty cakes, including birthday cakes, created at Atlantis and One&Only Ocean Club. She previously apprenticed under the beloved Atlantis Chef Jasmine Clarke-Young, who died in 2011.



