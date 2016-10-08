Chefs showcase culinary treasures and signature creations at Paradise Plates

It was a unique evening of gourmet food, wine, beer and cocktail tasting as chefs from top restaurants around the island featured some of their best culinary treasures and signature creations to entice the taste buds of hundreds of guests at the eighth Paradise Plates by Hands For Hunger.

Participating this year were John Watling’s Distillery, Le Petit Gourmet, Chives To Go, Sakura Sushi Asia Restaurant, Dasani Sparkling, Xuma’s Restaurant and Bar (Exuma), Mahogany House, Shima, Bristol Wines and Spirits, Graycliff Chocolatier, Pirate Republic/The Gallery, Drifters, Luciano’s of Chicago, Nobu, 1648 Bar & Grill (Eleuthera), Old Fort Bay Club, Pop Stop, Young’s Fine Wine, Sapodilla, Olives, Liquid Nutrition, Studio Café, Sky Juice King, The Village Burger Shack, Sands Beer, Cassava Grille, Louis & Steen’s New Orleans Coffee House, Summer Palace, Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits, Black Angus Steak House, One&Only Ocean Club, Dunkin’ Donuts and Aquapure.

The night of culinary compassion held last weekend at the Atlantis allows Hands for Hunger to continue to prevent unnecessary hunger and food waste in the community.



