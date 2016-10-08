Date:
Chefs showcase culinary treasures and signature creations at Paradise Plates

  • Shima’s poke green nam jim, Thai basil, and sesame.

  • One&Only’s deconstructed pina colada.

  • Xuma’s seafood cake.

  • Mahogany House’s white chocolate rice pudding with balsamic and strawberry compote.

  • Le Petit Gourmet’s tomato basil soup with grilled cheese.

  • Drifters’ tamarind wings.

  • Black Angus Steak House’s ginger creme brulee.

  • Shima’s steamed pork and prawn dumplings with ginger and chili and Chinese black vinegar.

  • One&Only’s deconstructed duck breast sandwich. PHOTOS: SHAVAUGHN MOSS


Published: Oct 08, 2016

It was a unique evening of gourmet food, wine, beer and cocktail tasting as chefs from top restaurants around the island featured some of their best culinary treasures and signature creations to entice the taste buds of hundreds of guests at the eighth Paradise Plates by Hands For Hunger.

Participating this year were John Watling’s Distillery, Le Petit Gourmet, Chives To Go, Sakura Sushi Asia Restaurant, Dasani Sparkling, Xuma’s Restaurant and Bar (Exuma), Mahogany House, Shima, Bristol Wines and Spirits, Graycliff Chocolatier, Pirate Republic/The Gallery, Drifters, Luciano’s of Chicago, Nobu, 1648 Bar & Grill (Eleuthera), Old Fort Bay Club, Pop Stop, Young’s Fine Wine, Sapodilla, Olives, Liquid Nutrition, Studio Café, Sky Juice King, The Village Burger Shack, Sands Beer, Cassava Grille, Louis & Steen’s New Orleans Coffee House, Summer Palace, Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits, Black Angus Steak House, One&Only Ocean Club, Dunkin’ Donuts and Aquapure.

The night of culinary compassion held last weekend at the Atlantis allows Hands for Hunger to continue to prevent unnecessary hunger and food waste in the community.

 


