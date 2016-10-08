New Orleans specialty coffeehouse Louis & Steen’s opens its colorful doors

Here’s your chance to experience New Orleans in The Bahamas: Louis & Steen’s, the first Creole and Cajun Coffeehouse has opened its colorful doors, serving fresh roasted coffee beans from the countries of origin. Combine this with Creole and Cajun light-fare cuisine, and customers are in for a tantalizing experience.

Louis and Earnestine (Steen), a husband and wife pair, with Spanish and African roots and Steen’s special cuisine and sweetness, have reached the shores of The Bahamas by way of second and third generation family recipes.

Louis & Steen’s serves specialty coffee, and offers a variety of slow brew methods.

From the familiar French press, to the siphon, cold brew, pour over and chemex methods, Louis & Steen’s provides a coffeehouse experience, where customers can enjoy a customized cup of coffee brewed specifically for them and their roasting preference.

The cappuccinos, lattes, cafe au laits, macchiatos, iced fruit teas, cinnamon spiced masala chai, and butter pecan, bourbon caramel and banana custard frappes are also to be savored.

“My mother is originally from Louisiana, and has wanted to open a coffeehouse infused with her rich southern culture for over 20 years. Here we are, now in The Bahamas, and we have made her dream a reality,” said Davin Russell co-proprietor with Tara Russell.

In driving past the coffeehouse on West Bay Street, the myriad of colors will stop any passerby. The New Orleans shotgun-styled building, paired with the views of the beautiful Bahamian turquoise water mesmerizes.

The perfect pairing for our coffee is the authentically Cajun and Creole light fare — spicy shrimp and sausage po’ boys, Creole salads, and the defining goodness of New Orleans, [N’awlins] seafood gumbo. Oh, and there’s ‘Steen’s sweetness’ — they’re epic! Louis & Steen’s offers a variety of specialty crafted French and Southern pastries that always moved Louis to frequently shout out, ‘Steen, fix me a ‘swalla’ of coffee with that sweet potato pie.”

Tara says the aim for the coffeehouse is to provide an owner present, specialty roasted coffee house experience centered around a welcoming atmosphere, providing a creative think tank space for the growing entrepreneurial community in The Bahamas

“Louis & Steen’s offers that experience,” said Tara who invites people to take in ambiance that has been turned into a “N’awlins air-conditioned bistro infused with the sounds of jazz music and surrounded by a tropical foliage with a “million dollar ocean front view.







