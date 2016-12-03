A storied supper

Pairing cocktails with food is about balance, to create a match made in heaven, but rum pairing with food shows the versatility of the spirit. Mount Gay Rum Brand Ambassador Darrio R. Prescod with Sapodilla restaurant chefs exhibited both with a curated menu paired with four rums — Eclipse, Black Barrel XO and 1703 — during the “Storied Supper” evening.

A widened view of the Mount Gay brand and rum and food knowledge expansion was the takeaway. Attendees gained an understanding and appreciation of rum as a premium spirit. They learned to think of rum as more than just a mixer to have with Coke, but as a way to elevate cocktails.

If you have good rum, you should be having a good cocktail.

“The same way you have wines that would complement certain flavors and certain foods and herbs, the same can be said for rum,” said Prescod.

The three-course supper showcased the Black and Stormy (Mount Gay Black Barrel, ginger beer and lime) paired with tuna tartare (diced tuna blend with toasted sesame seeds, chopped cilantro, cucumber and diced avocado with an Asian ginger soy sauce).

The Black Barrel’s spicy notes accentuated by the ginger beer played nice with the avocado and the tuna tartare.

Prescod’s own creation of a cocktail he composed with the Mount Gay XO, mint, lemon, simple syrup and Angostura bitters which he named the Sapodilla — was paired with roasted rack of lamb served with spring vegetables, new potatoes and goat-peppered mint sauce.

When serving lamb, you can’t have a libation that’s too light. The cocktail broke down the flavors of the lamb and complemented it due to the heavier XO Rum.

Mount Gay 1703 was served neat ice to the side with a duo of crème brulee, dark chocolate and guava custard topped with caramelized sugar.

The 1703 was not as creamy as the XO, but exhibited a thin layer of honey on the tongue, complementing the dessert.

With no rules really when it comes to rum diners were encouraged to indulge the 17-3 neat, and to try it with a few drops of water or a bit of ice to “open up” the rum.

Every single dish was paired with rum cocktail that infused the flavors that was experienced and took diners on a journey.

The evening was jumpstarted with a light, easy and refreshing cocktail — the Kill Devil’s Punch which featured the Eclipse — to whet the appetite for what was to come. The Eclipse is considered to be the perfect mixable rum. It is Mount Gay’s flagship rum, and first came out in 1910. It got its name that same year from the passage of Haley’s Comet.

“Rum is a versatile spirit. While wine pairings are the norm, when it comes to rum and food — the evolution and the accentuations that are involved are phenomenal. Having the chance to have rum in cocktails paired with food is a great way to really get that message across, and get Caribbean people embracing rum as the way it should,” said Prescod.

“Everyone has a different sense of taste. Everyone will enjoy rum in a completely different way. But one thing’s for sure that we can agree on is that this is a fantastic spirit, and it is Caribbean,” he said.

Mount Gay is the oldest brand of rum in the world.

Every fairytale begins with once upon a time … but a great story begins with a time and a place. For Mount Gay Rum that time and place is Barbados in 1703. It isn’t only where the story of Mount Gay Rum began — it is where the history began. And it all started with a crop called sugarcane, from which everyone wanted the sugar. In the process of extracting that sugar, there was another byproduct created, a thick syrupy substance that was dumped into the ocean by the barrel full because no one could find any use for it whatsoever — molasses. But when they realized that the fermentation of this molasses could be distilled into rum it offset the cost of running the refinery, and essentially it doubled the profits, and because of that, molasses became known as black gold. As you can imagine, everyone wanted a piece of the pie. Refineries started popping up all over the island. But there is one that stood as number one, the world’s first commercial rum distillery — Mount Gay Rum that for 313 years or so has been in the business continuously making rum.

During his visit the brand manager engaged with mixologists about the advantages of incorporating Mount Gay into cocktails. He assured them that all cocktails don’t have to be sweet, and that it’s about taking the character of the rum and working with it to produce something phenomenal. Prescod said mixologists tell stories with their drinks.

MOUNT GAY RUMS

ECLIPSE: Mount Gay’s flagship rum; considered to be the perfect mixable rum

Aromas: Floral and fruity with notes of apricot and banana with hints of vanilla.

Taste: Subtle smokiness imparted by the toasted Kentucky oak barrels in which the rum is aged.

Body: Warm, medium body with a bright finish.

BLACK BARREL: Relatively new aged rum; came out in 2013

Aromas: Hints of spice, peppers, gingers, cloves and almonds, and vanilla

Taste: Oaky, smoky and spicy.

Body: Medium body.

XO: A rum with character; matured for seven to 15 years in the barrel

Aromas: Balance of ripe bananas and toast, followed by vanilla, pastry and warm spice.

Taste: Rich, oaky and sharp.

Body: Rounded with a smooth finish.

1703: The crème de la crème; rums matured for 10 to 30 years in the barrel.

Aromas: Harmony of oaky and caramel notes.

Taste: Balance of caramel, spice and toast.

Body: Roundness with a delicate finish.



