Food hightlighting wine

Justin and Landmark Vineyards Wines jumpstarted the festive season showcasing how their wines are generally good pairings for a wide range of foods — and just in time for those persons who may not have thought about having wine with their holiday meal, and to offer an alternative selection for those persons that may be considering what to serve.

Justin Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Landmark Overlook Chardonnay 2013, Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, Justin Justification 2012 were highlighted at a specially curated five-course wine and food pairing recently at a dinner hosted at The Poop Deck at Sandyport by Justin and Landmark Vineyards master sommelier Joseph Spellman, and FIJI Water-Justin-Landmark Vineyards General Manager Caribbean Carmen Del Rio; and Rhys Campbell vice president, corporate affairs and strategic planning at Bristol Group of Companies.

The goal of the pairing wasn’t to channel thought into particular food or wine ideas, but to create an overall impression of high quality according to Spellman.

The master sommelier said through curated pairing dinners they hope people remember their wines, which can be found in the local market at Bristol Wines & Spirits.

“It helps that we have well thought through food preparations that highlight the wines,” said Spellman.

Justin Sauvignon Blanc 2015 was paired with a conch fusion (julienned strips of conch, sweet onions, bell peppers and tomato with mango slashes and citrus sauce with balsamic) for many elements that moved beautifully together — a little tart acidity as well as a little sweetness made for an interesting contrast — that was delicious. Some of the broader flavors of the Sauvignon Blanc were allowed to come out with the conch fusion pairing.

Landmark Overlook Chardonnay 2013 was paired with a richer seafood preparation — lobster salad, salmon ceviche, and avocado with lobster sauce. It was a great pairing. The richness of the flavor benefitted the Chardonnay significantly due to it being lower in acidity.

The versatile wine can be served with any number of styles of poultry, whether roast chicken or lighter duck preparation, even a Christmas ham, according to Spellman.

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 was paired with duck (pan-seared duck breast with piamontes potatoes and gremolata sauce.) It was a rich starch dish with a lot of flavor and medium-rare duck meat that tasted great with the Cabernet Sauvignon.

A wine with great options, the master sommelier said it’s perfect for the holdiays and pairs well also with pork roast and is fantastic with steak.

Justin Justification 2012 was served with the lamb (mini lamb chop on grilled vegetable medley with a cracked pepper and tomato and sweet basil sauce) on the evening because it’s a more structured and more herb-infused wine. It made for a fantastic pairing as it offered more acid and tartness, but didn’t overwhelm with tannins or alcohol.

Champagne paired with a passion fruit mousse mango ended the meal.

While he does not impose his will or thoughts on people when it comes to enjoyment of wines, Spellman said through wine and food pairing dinners he hopes to leave guests with the thought that Landmark Wines and Justin Wines are generally good pairing for a wide range of foods.

“It’s a curious sequence of dynamic back and forth that we have with our sensual apparatus that helps us decide whether there’s pleasure or not, and ultimately we want people to find that there’s pleasure in the evening.”

WINE TASTING NOTES

Justin Sauvignon Blanc 2015

Color: Star bright, pale straw with silver highlights

Aroma: Lemon and tropical fruit elements of guava and pineapple with subtle orange peel, and fresh herbal notes including chamomile flower.

Palate: Dry, crisp and refreshing. The finish is bright and clean, with a slight mineral texture.

Food pairings: Great match for a variety of food pairing from tapas like seared pardon peppers, gazpacho, fried calamari with a squeeze of lemon, or with freshly grilled fish with a citrus, mango, cilantro salsa with just a hint of jalapeno for fun.

Landmark Overlook Chardonnay 2013

Color: Medium gold core

Aroma: Intense aromas of ripe stone fruit, white peach and nectarine, mandarin orange, jasmine blossom, and cloves.

Palate: Medium body with bright acidity.

Food pairings: Pairs well with dishes that do not overpower its delicate aromatics such as sushi, grilled prawns with a fresh garden salad, summer vegetable terrine, lobster rolls and fava bean pasta salad with crumbled Feta cheese.

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Color: Bright, near opaque, ruby purple core.

Aroma: Intense and complex with aromas or ripe black fruit, baking spice, sweet tobacco, leather, cocoa, oak barrel elements with subtle smoky eucalyptus accents

Palate: Dry and full-bodied.

Food pairings: Great with classic fare like rich braised short ribs or grilled leg of lamb with garlic and herbs.

Justin Justification 2012

Color: Bright color with a dark purple ruby core.

Aroma: Red and black cherry, black currant and ripe strawberry fruit with cola, coffee, dark licorice and vanilla spice accents.

Palate: Finish is balanced and complex.

Food pairings: Serve with tea smoked duck or duck confit, roasted vegetables, or filet mignon with a red wine reduction.



