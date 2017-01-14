Casa D’Angelo: Where Tuscany, Southern Italy and Bahamian flavors meet

Casa D’Angelo — it has been the place where Tuscan entrees meet Southern Italian accents and Caribbean flavors for almost a decade at the Atlantis resort. Next door to the Bahamian Club and across the way from Chop Stix, for some reason or the other I have bypassed Casa D’Angelo in favor of the other two establishments several times. Recently, though, I made it a point to dine at the Italian restaurant, and the experience did not disappoint. The extensive menu was ripe with traditional Tuscan fare and offered extraordinary combinations of flavors and textures.

There was a number of enticing appetizer options in my crosshairs, including the veal meatball and sausage (tomato-braised meatball and sausage, roasted eggplant and peppers and Reggiano), the burrata and figs (creamy burrata cheese, figs, organic arugula and basil pesto) and the prime beef carpaccio (organic arugula, shaved Reggiano, white truffle oil and balsamic drizzle). I couldn’t quite get the idea of indulging in the prime beef carpaccio out of my mind, seeing as I love a good carpaccio.

Casa D’Angelo’s rib eye is served with a fig balsamic glaze with roasted Brussels sprouts and crispy fried onion which sounds absolutely divine to me; the veal scaloppini (sautéed and pounded veal cutlets, mixed mushrooms, sausage, Marsala wine, demi glace sauce, broccoli, rapini and soft polenta) is another menu item that caught my eye; as well as the Mediterranean branzino (pan-roasted branzino filet, capers, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts and garlic lemon white wine sauce).

The paper-thin sliced beef was tender, and perfect with the peppery arugula and salty cheese. I found myself ensuring that every bite had a taste of balsamic to round out all the flavors. It was the perfect start to my meal at Casa D’Angelo.

In the classic sense, a Tuscan panzanella salad includes chunks of soaked stale bead and tomatoes, and sometimes onions and basil, and dressed with olive oil and vinegar. At Casa D’Angelo, the concept is the same, but the flavor profile of the salad is a little different. They use homemade focaccia bread, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, torn basil, shaved Reggiano and raspberry vinaigrette in their salad. Talk about digging into salad indulgence.

Rather than ordering from the menu, I went with the chef’s special on the evening — the seafood risotto. It was luxurious. Creamy and flavorful, with chunks of lobster, shrimp and clams and whatever other seafood the chef felt like throwing in. He balanced the dish with greens, and topped it off with a healthy shaving of Regianno. The risotto was pure decadence.

A sinful warm apple tart tatin topped with caramel ice cream and whipped cream, and drizzled with caramel sauce, concluded the decadent meal that was sheer heaven (or hell) according to how you look at it (because the calories have to be worked off).

My sister, who accompanied me to dinner, went with the Tuscan soup as an appetizer – a chicken broth-based soup chockfull of cannellini beans, carrots and celery, spinach, tomato, Tuscan pecorino and fresh thyme]. She followed it with a classic Caesar salad of romaine hearts, homemade Regina Caesar dressing and white anchovies; and the grilled seafood (six-ounce lobster tail, scallops, jumbo shrimps, mixed greens and lemon oil).

If you have yet to check out Casa D’Angelo, you need to. And you should be aware that the portion sizes are generous to say the least. If you’ve been there before, but haven’t been in a while, you need to make a return visit. You definitely get value for money spent.

While I admit that I can sometimes get stuck when I’ve enjoyed a fantastic meal, and opt for the same items again and again, as I can see happening with Casa D’Angelo after that experience, there are other menu items that caught my attention and seem to be must try menu items.

I’m looking forward to returning and trying many of the menu’s delights, including the veal meatball and sausage; the burrata and figs; as a huge gnocchi fan, the gnocchi sorrentina (homemade golden potato gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, roasted eggplant and pulled burrata); and the pappardelle con costatine (rosemary pappardelle, braised kobe short rib ragu, red wine demi glace, cipollini onions, fava beans, charred cherry tomato and arugula).



