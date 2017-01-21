Crusoe’s restaurant lives up to the hype

Bragging and being able to back it up and proving what you’re saying is true is always a good thing. The management at Crusoe’s Restaurant at Comfort Suites proudly boasts of a menu that embraces comfort Bahamian foods as well as American and Caribbean cuisine with Italian and Mediterranean thrown in to satisfy all palates. Then there’s the very important fact that they offer food that will satisfy the belly and the wallet, and that they offer value for money in paradise. I decided to check it out.

When a restaurant has the nerve to describe their Bahamian staple appetizer as down home and conchy, then they better live up to the hype. And that’s how Crusoe’s menu starts out — very boldly declaring that they serve down home conchy conch fritters that are filled with diced vegetables and chunks of conch served with spicy calypso sauce. If they’re going to go there, I’m going to put them to the test, and I did, as I put in an order.

The conch fritters that the server proudly placed in front of me immediately caught my eye as they weren’t small and soft or greasy-looking. They were huge, appeared to crisp and non-greasy. But the proof is in the eating. I picked up one, bit into it, and got that satisfying crunch I was after, and then was further pleased with the tender texture inside, the flavor and the fact that it was indeed as chockfull of conch as they said it would be. A dip into the spicy calypso sauce didn’t disappoint, and was some of the best I’ve had in a long time — if ever. Actually I had to force myself to not have too many of the 10 fritters that came in the order.

Daring me to disprove that their boast was anything but true, the waiter inquired about whether I had enjoyed the fritters, which are one of their signature items, and I couldn’t help but admit that they were maybe the best I’d ever had.

He also offered up a taste of their coconut-crusted shrimp, which turned out to be a jumbo shrimp dipped in coconut batter and fried to a golden brown that just like the fritters wasn’t greasy, and offered the crunch factor you’re expecting.

Dining with my hubby at the restaurant on Paradise Island, while I went with the fritters, he went with his soup of choice whenever offered the Abaco Conch Chowder Bowl, another dish that they boast is fraught with conch meat. The zesty tomato-based soup with diced conch, onions, potatoes, carrots and bell peppers was a hefty serving and indeed full of conch for a very reasonable price I might add.

Perusing the remainder of the menu I opted for the beet and feta salad (roasted beets tossed in olive oil and infused with basil and topped with crumbled feta cheese.) It was delicious, but granted I would have loved to have had a little of the balsamic glaze that was drizzled over the salad, and found myself dragging my fork through the glaze that stuck to the plate to get as much of it as possible.

My hubby went with the signature salad of chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, cranberries, walnuts and crumbled feta with Greek vinaigrette.

Staying true to their promise of huge portions and offering value for money, by the time we got through the salads, I was wondering if I had room for the entrée I had ordered, and had gone with the chef’s special of salmon served over lobster mashed potatoes or even their signature dessert, their guava brioche bread pudding that they hang their hats on which was one the selling points to get me into the restaurant.

Talk about chunks of lobster, the mashed potatoes probably had more lobster than potatoes, and I'm not talking little minced pieces of the seafood delicacy, but huge chunks that shocked me. And of course, whenever the chef cooks my salmon a perfect medium I’m in heaven, and at Crusoe’s they got it right.

My husband went with the herb-roasted rack of lam served on a bed of vegetables and rosemary potatoes drizzled with a rosemary mushroom sauce.

I finished the meal with the restaurant’s signature guava brioche bread pudding — guava folded in coconut, topped with brandy guava sauce and finished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Sheer decadence.

As promised Crusoe’s offered delicious food, that was definitely value for money with portion sizes that were hefty to say the least.

And I’m hoping to make a return visit to the restaurant soon because there a number of menu items that caught my eye. From the size of the coconut-crusted shrimp, I can just imagine the size of the shrimp in the shipwrecked scampi (shrimp sautéed in white wine and garlic butter served with rice pilaf and sautéed vegetable; the seafood extravaganza with fish, grilled shrimp and cracked conch which I can imagine as promised is served to a golden brown and with that delicious spicy calypso sauce as served with the conch fritters.



