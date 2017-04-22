Pizza Hut Nassau opens second location

Pizza Hut Nassau is giving residents of the east a reason to celebrate with the opening of its second Pizza Hut location in the Prince Charles Shopping Centre on April 18. The restaurant will offer a taste of the brand’s fresh, high-quality food and top-notch service, with the full Pizza Hut menu of pizza, pasta, wings, appetizers and desserts, along with a sleek, modern, and inviting restaurant environment, including free Wi-Fi for its guests.

Pizza Hut returned to Nassau in 2015. Pleased with the success of its first location at Saunders Beach, the brand planned its expansion to better serve more pizza lovers with a convenient, accessible, eastern location. The new location features the same carryout and delivery service as the Pizza Hut Saunders Beach restaurant, along with centralized online and telephone ordering.

“True to Pizza Hut Nassau’s high standards, we are excited to continue to provide the highest level of quality service and products with our newest Pizza Hut location. We look forward to our guests in the east celebrating this new store with us”, said Willard Grant, director of operations at Pizza Hut Nassau. “Bahamians in the east of New Providence have eagerly awaited the return of Pizza Hut to their area, and we are proud to be able to offer the brand’s delicious and high-quality products, such as pizza, pasta and wings that we’re famous for, as well as adding much-needed jobs to the labor market.”

The new location will serve up the brand’s innovative pizzas, unique flavor profiles, and traditional favorites like the signature pan pizza, stuffed crust and more. The opening of Pizza Hut Nassau’s second location will lead to a larger expansion plan as the brand plans to open more restaurants throughout New Providence over the next few years, according to brand officials.

The new location will open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To learn more about Pizza Hut Nassau, visit www.pizzahutnassau.com or follow the brand on Facebook (www.facebook.com/pizzahutnassau). Order your Pizza Hut Nassau favorites from both locations by calling 603-3333.



