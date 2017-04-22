Derrick Blackmon wins Baha Mar mixologist competition

Derrick Blackmon’s Cloud 9, a remix of sky juice — a gin-based cocktail that features fresh ingredients such as sour sop juice and coconut-infused syrup that resulted in a fresh take on a popular Bahamian classic, captured the spirit of the islands and the tastebuds of the judges. His Cloud 9 cocktail will be featured as an exclusive drink on a special Baha Mar cocktail menu.

Blackmon was also awarded a trip to New York’s prime cocktail bars by virtue of his win.

In celebration of Baha Mar’s launch, the resort, which officially opened yesterday, invited local cocktail creators to share their original take on the best of The Bahamas in a glass. That resulted in creative concoctions from the bartenders and spirit enthusiasts.

Along with Bristol Wines & Spirits, Baha Mar invited the top six finalists who submitted the most original and imaginative cocktails to a live presentation of their creations, at which Blackmon’s Cloud 9 was announced the winner.

He was selected by a panel of judges that included Taste of the Caribbean’s Bartender of the Year Marv “Mr. Mix” Cunningham, who says it’s his mission to revitalize cocktail culture in the country; as well as visiting judges from New York — Julie Reiner, bartender and co-owner of Clover Club and Leyenda who has over 15 years of experience elevating the cocktail scene in New York City; Mike Shain, general manager of Porchlight, a New York City bar and first standalone cocktail destination by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group; and Mike DiTota, a graduate of New York Botanical Garden School of Professional Horticulture, who brings an expertise in herbs, spices and botanical treasures to his role as the cocktail director of The Bonnnie and Sweet Afton in Astoria, New York.

“We celebrated the best of The Bahamas through our local bartending talent,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar/Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. “Guests will have the opportunity to experience the island’s thriving cocktail culture and uncover their favorite Bahamian creations while at Baha Mar.”



