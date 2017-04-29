The creme de la creme

Junior chefs Dawn Williams and Rodney Ashwood are preparing to head to Trinidad and Tobago to compete against 13 countries in the Inter-Caribbean Charity Cook-off.

Williams and Ashwood were shocked when they were declared winners of the recent University of The Bahamas Culinary School’s cook-off after they completed their meal 20 minutes late. They felt they were doomed due to their lateness and would not have been in contention to represent The Bahamas.

Williams cried out in disbelief when she heard their names called.

“Time itself was against us. I felt very pressured and my heart started to pound so my partner said, ‘Dawn relax start something else,’” she said. “I told myself I got this and our time ran out a little bit but they told me to keep going and to finish, so I said we can probably scrape up couple more points, but when they told us that we won, we were like ‘We won?’’’

Williams and Ashwood were among four two-man teams challenged to create a three-course Bahamian meal using indigenous foods during the cook-off.

The duo prepared a plantain-crusted crab cake appetizer; grilled grouper with a Caribbean-style couscous with vegetables bouquets and tropical salsa entrée; and guava cake with mango mouse and guava puree.

Teams were judged on culinary skills, taste and flavor and the development of the Bahamian culture.

Preparing for Trinidad will be no easy task, but the pair is up for the challenge and they’re already ahead of what needs to be done to bring the gold home.

“We really have to work on our time, sanitation for sure and getting an elegant yet extravagant dish to present to the judges in Trinidad,” said Williams.

Ashwood said they would work on perfecting their dishes during their preparation period.

The Trinidad competition was to take place this weekend, but has been postponed to a date that has not yet been announced.

“We’re going to try our best to refine our dishes to make it a bit more suitable for the judges so the presentation will be over the top and we can bring the gold home,” said Ashwood.

Deanne Gibson, manager of Culinary Arts in the Ministry of Tourism, said competitions like the cook-off ultimately prepare chefs to share the Bahamian culture.

“It’s important for the Ministry of Tourism to be involved because food culture is one of the fastest growing niche markets in tourism right now and we have a great interest for private chefs. Ensuring that we have a solid culinary industry is very important. We don’t just want to send our students through basic training — we want to ensure that they are ready for the world and ready to share the Bahamian culture with all those people that come here. Competitions like this allow them to use basic skills as well as basic recipes and to be very creative in how they present it,” said Gibson.



