The Luciano’s of Chicago dinner experience

A decadent Sunday brunch which ended with that classic Italian dessert delicacy, the zeppole, had me craving a return to Luciano’s of Chicago (LOC), so return I did, with thoughts of ending my meal with those deep-fried dough balls on the brain. But alas, suffice it to say, if I want to have zeppole again I will have to go to LOC for brunch (which won’t be a hardship), because that’s the only time they serve up the delicious offering (sigh!).

Having not dined at dinner at LOC in years, it was something that I was looking forward to experiencing. If brunch was any indication, I would not be disappointed. And I wasn’t. Perusing the menu items, you could not help but want to sample practically everything. And making a decision can leave you torn, when you don’t have anything to go by. Case in point — having to choose between escargots Florentine (garlic, butter, chopped spinach, white wine and provolone cheese), grilled octopus vinaigrette (grilled with olive oil and lemon; tossed in citrus vinaigrette with julienned vegetables), mussels alla pugliese (steamed with sautéed garlic, onions and parsley with red or white wine sauce), or fried or grilled calamari. Decisions! Decisions! Decisions! And that’s just trying to decide on what to have from the antipasti offerings.

Mussels it was.

I took the seafood theme over into the zuppe (soup) selection, opting for the cacciucco (fisherman’s soup with lobster, salmon, shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari, served with a huge chunk of garlic bread).

Delicious!

Suffice it to say that after those two huge portion sizes, I had already slowed down. LOC does not skimp on portion sizes. You get value for money.

Since I was dining at a restaurant that promises a true taste of Tuscany, I decided that I would go the pasta route on the evening and again was torn between the zaccheti con truffle (pasta pouches stuffed with black truffles and ricotta cheese with a wild mushroom sauce) or the ravioli aragosta (pasta squares stuffed with New England lobster in rosa sauce). The chef made the decision for me as they were out of truffles, so the ravioli aragosta it was. But it turned out to not be the dish that appealed to my palate, and my server had no problem replacing it, which she did, with the blackened mahi mahi with mango butter sauce.

After a delicious meal, disappointment set in as I perused the dessert menu, because the zeppole wasn’t on it. The server informed me that it’s only served at Vbrunch. I really wanted nothing else, because I’d had zeppole on the brains for months, but decided to try their signature dessert — the chocolate rum raisin bread pudding which turned out to be a generous square of homemade bread soaked in rum, brown sugar and vanilla with chocolate ribbons and raisins, served warm with caramel sauce and rum raisin ice cream. It was so generous that it could be shared between two people. And while it wasn’t the zeppole I was after, it soothed my fraught nerves.

So other than not having zeppole on the dinner dessert menu, dinner at Luciano’s of Chicago was a pleasing experience. And there are other menu offerings that I’m looking forward to returning to try that I’ve had at other restaurants, but want to see how LOC does them — like their beef carpaccio (paper-thin slices of beef tenderloin with arugula, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon and balsamic reduction), gnocchi di patate (potato gnocchi tossed in sage cream sauce with Parmesan shavings), the zaccheti con truffle (which they didn’t have on the evening I was there), and the veal chop Milanese (pounded thin and sautéed, topped with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan shavings).

Of course, LOC offers an extensive seafood menu from salmon to lobster, and grouper; and an enticing steaks and chops menu from the New York strip to the filet mignon, to the double bone pork chop, veal chops and lamb chops to satisfy every taste. And in true Italian style, the pasta menu is quite extensive — rigatoni, pappardelle, linguini, lasagna, penne, tortellini, ravioli, and fettuccini — so you will find one that appeals to you. All that’s left is for you to decide how you want it served up.

Menu items range between $12 and $55 which also makes it an affordable dining experience.



