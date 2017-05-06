Ensure you do Mother’s Day brunch right

Everyday should essentially be Mother’s Day — to honor the woman who carried you in her womb for nine months, who provided guidance for you on your path called life, and always had a smile whenever you needed moral support and a shoulder to cry on. She watched with pride your growth and success — so it’s no wonder that Mother’s Day is one of the most celebrated days.

While Mother’s Day honors motherhood and is observed in different forms around the world, and dates and celebrations may vary, Mother’s Day most commonly falls on the second Sunday in May and mothers will be showered with gifts and not allowed to cook on the day, and will most likely be taken out to brunch by their families.

With this in mind, Luciano’s of Chicago (LOC) has curated a special buffet-style brunch for Mother’s Day, offering a la carte entrée choices for which the price will include appetizer and dessert buffets — because in The Bahamas, if you don’t take mom out to brunch on Mother’s Day, you’re not doing the right thing.

But rest assured, LOC’s brunch menu is pure decadence … because if there’s one thing LOC does really well, it’s their brunch. And the chef has come up with menu offerings that are a delight both visually and to the palate; and offerings to suit every tastebud — from seafood to pork, chicken, prime rib, and lamb.

A sneak peak at their upcoming Mother’s Day brunch offerings meant I got to indulge in a decadent lobster, salmon and spinach lasagna with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. And when LOC says you’re getting lobster and salmon, you don’t have to sift through your noodles to find lobster and salmon. The lasagna was chock-full of generous chunks of seafood, and so delicious it left me wanting to order a pan of it to take home and enjoy over the ensuing days.

The Italian herb-crusted roast pork chops stuffed with cornbread, bacon and cheddar cheese, roasted red skin potatoes and grilled asparagus is simply stunning to behold as a composed dish, and just as pleasing to the taste. The cornbread adds that little hint of sweetness to the pork dish that is a pleasant surprise.

Having enjoyed both entrees before Mother’s Day, they get my seal of approval, and, I assure you, are must-order dishes. And that’s not to take anything away from the chef’s other entrée offerings — Breaded chicken breast stuffed with dried cranberries, walnuts and provolone cheese with cranberry thyme sauce, au gratin potatoes and seasonal vegetables; Sea salt and cracked pepper crusted roast prime rib of beef with peppercorn sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and grilled tomato; Italian herb-crusted roast leg of lamb stuffed with apricots and herbs, au gratin potatoes and grilled asparagus; Steamed Nassau grouper with steamed white rice and fried plantains; and Eggplant parmigiana with linguine and pomodoro sauce — but the lasagna and stuffed porkchops were simply amazing.

From the appetizers, I went with the strawberry and banana French toast casserole with maple syrup, simply because that’s my thing — strawberry and banana offered with French toast and maple syrup. Who can resist? Savory, with the right hint of sweetness from the maple syrup, you won’t be disappointed.

But to ensure they satisfy everyone, appetizer buffet choices also include Italian strata with black forest ham, sweet roasted peppers, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese; Shrimp and scallop pasta with creamy Italian herb dressing; Tarragon chicken salad with apples, toasted walnuts, celery and creamy garlic dressing; Smoked salmon platter with cream cheese, chives, capers, onions and toasted bagels; Cheese and fruit platter with biscuits; as well as muffins, pastries and croissants; and a salad bar with mixed greens, spinach, arugula and assorted toppings and dressings. As it will be offered buffet style, you can just do you and go for one thing, or try to enjoy a little bit of everything.

And if you still have room for dessert after it all, LOC will be putting out quite a spread for this special brunch day — Bailey’s Irish cream cheesecake, German double chocolate cake, assorted mini tarts (key lime, coconut cream and pecan pie), red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, s’mores brownie squares, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and a seven-layer wonder bar dusted with powdered sugar.

Entrée prices range between $38 and $45, with an under 12 years kids menu available, which will be inclusive of appetizer and dessert buffets.

If you don’t do anything else for you mom on Mother’s Day, taking your mom to LOC for Mother’s Day brunch means you will be doing things right.

And just a little history on the day on which mothers are honored — while versions of Mother’s Day are celebrated worldwide, traditions vary depending on the country. In Thailand, Mother’s Day is celebrated in August on the birthday of the current queen, Sirikit. In Ethiopia, families gather in the fall to sing songs and eat a large feast as part of Antrosht, a multi-day celebration honoring motherhood. In the United States, the American incarnation of Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908; it has become one of the biggest commercial holidays. Mother’s Day most commonly falls on the second Sunday in May.

Luciano’s of Chicago Mother’s Day brunch offerings

Appetizer buffet

Assorted muffins, pastries and croissants

Salad bar to include mixed greens, spinach, arugula, assorted toppings and assorted dressings

Italian strata with black forest ham, sweet roasted peppers, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese

Shrimp and scallop pasta salad with creamy Italian herb dressing

Tarragon chicken salad with apples, toasted walnuts, celery and creamy garlic dressing

Smoked salmon platter with cream cheese, chives, capers, onions and toasted bagels

Strawberry and banana French toast casserole with maple syrup

Cheese and fruit platter with biscuits

A la carte entrée choices (price includes appetizer and dessert buffets)

Lobster, salmon and spinach lasagna with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Italian herb-crusted roast pork chops stuffed with cornbread, bacon and cheddar cheese, roasted red skin potatoes and grilled asparagus

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with dried cranberries, walnuts and provolone cheese with cranberry thyme sauce, au gratin potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Sea salt and cracked pepper crusted roast prime rib of beef with peppercorn sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and grilled tomato

Italian herb-crusted roast leg of lamb stuffed with apricots and herbs, au gratin potatoes and grilled asparagus

Steamed Nassau grouper with steamed white rice and fried plantains

Eggplant parmigiana with linguine and pomodoro sauce

Dessert buffet

Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake

German double chocolate cake

Assorted mini tarts (key lime, coconut cream and pecan pie)

Red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting

S’Mores brownie squares

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Seven layer Wonder Bars dusted with powdered sugar



