National culinary team in countdown to Caribbean showdown

Goat pepper, cassava, Eleuthera pineapple, sapodillas (dilly) and okras are a few of the native ingredients the national culinary team is expected to utilize in its upcoming Taste of the Caribbean battle for a shot at regaining the Caribbean National Team of the Year title, which was won in 2015, a year that saw past team members Chef Sheldon Sweeting and bartender Marv “Mr. Mix” Cunningham inducted into the competition’s Hall of Fame.

Going after this title will be a 14-strong Bahamian contingent of Mario Adderley, team manager, University of The Bahamas (UB); Emmanuel Gibson, team captain, Manuelos Lettuce Eat; Owen Bain, senior chef, Cassava Grill; Jamall Petty, senior chef, Courtyard by Marriott; Angel Betancourt, pastray chef, One&Only Ocean Club; Carvison Pratt, senior chef, Baha Mar; Kevyn Pratt, chef, One & Only Ocean Club; Asteir Dean, private chef; Tamar Rahming, chef, Island House (Shima); Kenria Taylor, junior chef, UB; Ryan McIntosh, apprentice chef, Sandals Royal Bahamian and Gino Wilson, bartender, The Cove at Atlantis.

The squad competes June 2-6 at the Hyatt Regency, Miami, Florida.

Prior to departing New Providence, the team will showcase its skills at a gala demonstration dinner “A Night to Remember: A Taste of the Caribbean” on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Old Fort Bay Club. Funds raised from the $200 per ticket donation event, go towards defraying Team Bahamas’ expenses.

Adderley believes this year’s team will surprise the Caribbean with its skills.

“The guys are super excited to represent not only their individual properties, but The Bahamas — and so, they have been working endlessly for the past several months to prepare their dishes, practice them to make sure they have a strong presentation at the Taste of the Caribbean,” said the team manager.

“Each chef brings a certain element to the team and from that we have been able to create a strong team. We are a new team and so we want to put our best foot forward, and so this is just the beginning for these young men and we expect even greater things to come within the next two to three years,” said Adderley.

Gibson, who is this year’s team captain, is not a stranger to the competition. He has participated in the Taste of the Caribbean four times. He has also competed at the Culinary Olympics and said the key to the team’s success will be how well they work together.

“I’m definitely going to use my experience to bring the team together. The team definitely has the strength and character and the skill set. What I’ve seen is a tremendous growth. We have some chefs who have never competed before, but I think this is a really good opportunity to go away and get that international experience,” he said.

Chef Petty, who also has Culinary Olympic experience will be competing for the first time at Taste of the Caribbean. He says his biggest rival is himself.

“My experience has changed my perspective on food. When it comes to culinary it is something that is continuously changing and sharpens what you perceive food to be. This competition is basically putting The Bahamas on a fork and I have never had to do that in any other competition,” he said.

“To be honest, my greatest nemesis is myself. Everytime you go into a competition like this you are judged by what you did last, and so you have to constantly improve.”

The event, which is now in its 24th year, unites top chefs in the region to learn and demonstrate their skills in an all-out cultural showdown.

The Bahamas Hotel Tourism Association (BHTA) tries to field the best team annually to compete in the region’s top, premier culinary competition.

Suzanne Pattusch, BHTA executive vice president said the organization has taken delight in coordinating the chefs.

“We are here to promote the fact that The Bahamas is one of the best destinations known for its culinary prowess, and it is a way to show our burgeoning culinary artists what lies ahead, because they gain so much from just being a part of competition at this level,” she said. “They’re already winners in my eyes.”

Last year, Team Bahamas returned home with the gold medal but was beaten out by Trinidad and Tobabgo for Caribbean National Team of the Year.



