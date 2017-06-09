|
Kenria Taylor snags Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year title
The youngest member and the most experienced members of the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean team returned home triumphant, each awarded a gold medal at the regional culinary competition, with one picking up an all-important category win.
Kenria Taylor, a recent University of The Bahamas graduate and Chef Emmanuel Gibson both earned the highest quality medals in their respective categories at the June 2-6 competition in Miami, Florida, but Taylor also earned the Junior Chef of the Year title and a gold medal for her preparation of a spice-rubbed beef with tamarind reduction, corn-dusted coconut marinated shrimp, sweet potato and thyme waffle, charred pineapple syrup and warm chayote and carrot slaw, in her stunning win in her first international outing.
“I was anxious, yet humble and confident so there was a mixture of all types of emotions,” said Taylor. It’s amazing.”
Gibson’s gold medal haul was won in the Chef of the Year competition. His winning dish included a spiced-rubbed beef ball tip, jerk chicken and thyme sausage with papaya chutney, mango and ginger-glazed shrimp, plantain and potato croquette, and medley of chayote brulee carrots.
Gibson, who was also a team manager who has also competed at the Culinary Olympics in Germany, took his gold medal showing in stride.
“The experience was basically the same for me.”
Although the squad was comprised of all new members from the podium topping 2015 team (Ron Johnson, Charon McKenzie, Sheldon Sweeting, Crystal Morley, Jamall Small, Leonardis Moss, Marv Cunningham, Rico Neely and Shelby Coleby) that took the Caribbean National Team of the Year title, Gibson said this year’s squad stood together and worked well.
“I think Bahamians should be proud of us. It’s all about Caribbean flavor and spices and I think as chefs we really tried our best to do that,” he said.
Barbados took home the Caribbean National Team of the Year crown — its third win in the 18 years of the competition (2017, 2013 and 2010); Team Bahamas was awarded a silver medal.
Trinidad & Tobago is still the winningest team in the competition’s history with six titles to its credit (2016, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2006 and 2004).
Puerto Rico has three titles (2014, 2012 and 1997).
The Bahamas, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Jamaica, Bermuda, Curacao and Aruba have one win each under their belt.
British Virgin Islands’ (BVI) Kenneth Molyneaux won the Caribbean Chef of the Year, the category in which Gibson won the gold.
Barbados’ Ryan Adamson won Caribbean Bartender of the Year. He also won Best Rum Drink. Trinidad and Tobago’s Clinton Ramdhan won the Best Vodka Drink. St. Maarten’s Paul Petterson won the Best Non-alcoholic Drink. Gino Wilson returned home with a silver medal for The Bahamas.
Cayman Islands’ Melissa Logan took home the Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year title; Angel Betancourt returned home with a silver medal.
Jamall Petty took silver in the Beef Competition for The Bahamas; BVI’s Kenneth Molyneaux took the gold and the win.
Kevyn Pratt was awarded a silver medal in the Seafood Competition that was won by Barbados’ Damian Leach who took the gold.
The Chocolate winner was Bonaire’s Sherundly Bernabela.
Presented by Caribbean Hotel Tourism Association (CHTA), Taste of the Caribbean hosted cooking and bartending competitions between teams from The Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Also comprising this year’s squad, also managed by Mario Adderley, were Owen Bain, Carvison Pratt, Asteir Dean, Tamar Rahming and Ryan McIntosh.
“We really applaud all these Taste of the Caribbean participants, their national hotel and tourism associations, team managers and sponsors for developing 14 astounding Caribbean national teams to compete at this event," said Frank Comito, director general and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). “The teams’ commitment to the region showed in the heart and soul that each of the participants invested in their presentations.”
Taste of the Caribbean is the region’s premier culinary competition and cultural showcase. Since 1993, the best chefs and culinary teams unite to learn, demonstrate their skills and provide a scintillating exhibition of the most savory and delectable treats of the islands.
Produced by CHTA, Taste of the Caribbean provides a forum for gathering practical information, developing skills, sampling, purchasing, strengthening and establishing supplier relationships and meeting new vendors.
Bahamas Hotel Tourism Association (BHTA) president Carlton Russell said the organization is proud to support the Bahamas National Culinary Team and will continue to for many years to come.
“Our job is to support the overall tourism product and culinary is a very important part of that puzzle. What you see is that we are able to bring a team to compete in the Caribbean. The team is comprised with so many diverse individuals and it allows our team to compare their skills,” he said. “We are here to win but it is about taking our skills to another level.”
TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN HALL OF FAME
Caribbean National Team of the Year
2017 — Barbados
2016 — Trinidad & Tobago
2015 — Bahamas
2014 — Puerto Rico
2013 — Barbados
2012 — Puerto Rico
2011 — Trinidad & Tobago
2010 — Barbados
2009 — Trinidad & Tobago
2007 — Trinidad & Tobago
2006 — Trinidad & Tobago
2005 — St. Maarten/St. Martin
2004 — Trinidad & Tobago
2003 — Jamaica
2000 — Bermuda
1999 — Curacao
1997 — Puerto Rico
1996 — Aruba
Caribbean Chef of the Year
2017 — Kenneth Molyneaux, BVI
2016 — Damian Leach, Barbados
2015 — Jonathan Hernandez, Puerto Rico
2014 — Rashindra Donge, Bonaire
2013 — Brian Lumley, Jamaica
2012 — Devon Joseph, Trinidad and Tobago
2011 — Mitchell Husbands, Barbados
2010 — Graham Singer, Antigua and Barbuda
2009 — Glendon Carty, Anguilla
2007 — Fernando Parrilla, Puerto Rico
2006 — Hans Van Triest, Curaçao
2005 — Carlos Portela, Puerto Rico
2004 — John Hazzard, Barbados
2003 — Bobo Bergstrom, St. Lucia
2000 — Mark French, Puerto Rico
1999 — Martin Maginley, Jamaica
1997 — Jeremy Cruz, Puerto Rico
1996 — Michael Salmon, Aruba
Caribbean Bartender of the Year
2017 — Ryan Adamson, Barbados
2016 — Marv Cunningham, Bahamas
2015 — Marv Cunningham, Bahamas
2014 — Brandon DeCloux, USVI
2013 — Roberto Rodriguez, Puerto Rico
2012 — Jamaal Bowen, Barbados
2011 — Humphrey Lew Jen Tai, Curacao
2010 — Alva Preville, St. Lucia
2009 — Paul Peterson, St. Maarten/St. Martin
2007 — Raymond Edwards, Trinidad and Tobago
2006 — Paul Peterson, St. Maarten/St. Martin
2005 — Rakeesh Madoo, Trinidad & Tobago
2004 — Alexandra Ballin, Anguilla
2003 — Hiram Avila, Puerto Rico
2000 — Alexander Meyer, Aruba
1999 — Ron Webster, Anguilla
1997 — Lissette Rijna, Bonaire
1996 — Neil Felix, Grenada
Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year
2017 — Melissa Logan, Cayman Islands
2016 — Kimberly Jaggasar, Trinidad & Tobago
2015 — Sheldon Tracey Sweeting, Bahamas
2014 — Sheldon Tracey Sweeting, Bahamas
2013 — Sheldon Tracey Sweeting, Bahamas
2012 — Pablo Colon, Puerto Rico
2011 — Kunal Chakrabarti, USVI
2010 — Maureen Bowers, Antigua and Barbuda
2009 — Alberto Febo, Puerto Rico
2007 — Rene Olmeda, Puerto Rico
2006 — Tracy Sweeting, Bahamas
2005 — Geert Maarten Van Mil, Aruba
2004 — Sally Gaskins, Bahamas
2003 — Jing Shi, Jamaica
2000 — Jing Shi, Jamaica
1999 — Linval Green, Jamaica
1997 — Pascal Barronier, Anguilla
1996 — Casten Flindt, Barbados
Junior Chef of the Year
2017 — Kenria Taylor, Bahamas
2016 — Roninangel Simmons, Turks & Caicos
2015 — Edna Butcher, St. Lucia
2014 — Sanju Smith, Jamaica
2013 — Naomi Lovell, Trinidad & Tobago
2012 — Isaiah Connel, Trinidad & Tobago
2011 — Mikhala Bagot, BVI
2010 —Osvaldo Ortega, Puerto Rico
Apprentice of the Year
2000 — Luis Alvarez, Puerto Rico
1997 — Michael Moncrieffe, Cayman Islands